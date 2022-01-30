Politics
The United States and China are too busy to fight
At the dawn of the civil rights movement in the United States, Atlanta mayors William Hartsfield and his successor Ivan Allen touted Georgia’s capital as the city too busy to hate. Whatever the reality of race relations at the time, both men wanted Atlanta to avoid the clashes that plague other cities in the American South and make their city the commercial hub of the new South.
In recent decades, US and Chinese leaders have relied on a similar approach to relations between the two countries. The risk of conflict was obvious, given their differences in political interests and ideologies, but there was a lot of money to be made and stability to be gained as long as they protected their mutually beneficial business opportunities.
But over the past five years, American and Chinese words and deeds have taken a harsher turn. As US dominance over the international system after the Cold War has eroded and Xi Jinping has more explicitly offered Chinese leadership as an alternative to the West setting global rules, Washington and Beijing appear to be headed towards a cold war in the digital age. Former US President Donald Trump has pushed for a more open confrontation between the two powers, and current President Joe Biden has done little to change course.
There is, however, good news for those who believe that a cold war between the United States and China would be catastrophic for both countries and for the world. In reality, the two countries are far too busy to turn the rivalry into hatred. But it’s not just business opportunities that are on their minds now. They are also major domestic challenges and distractions, especially for China, which demand something close to their full attention.
Troubles at home
A year after taking office, Biden knows that the success of his presidency will depend on his ability to end the pandemic, revive the US economy and deliver more on his legislative promises. With the midterm elections in November, his need to focus on these priorities is increasingly evident. Fighting with China won’t help, as it undermines investor confidence in the country’s immediate and longer-term future and distracts from issues that matter most to its constituents.
Xi faces an even longer list of domestic issues. In a year he wants a smooth path to a third term at the head of China, and the indefinite extension of his power, he faces both urgent and longer-term challenges for China.
First, China is days away from hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics amidst a public health emergency and Xi is well aware that the credibility of his government’s COVID response is very much at stake. At the start of the pandemic, China enforced a zero-COVID policy, imposing large-scale lockdowns in response to a small number of infected people.
Now, as the Games are about to begin, the much more transmissible omicron variant has appeared. in several Chinese cities, and more than 20 million people were locked down in response. An additional complication: it will be months before China can deploy an mRNA vaccine that is more effective than currently available Chinese vaccines.
This issue comes at a time when the Chinese economy was already cooling, and this slowdown creates a more pressing concern in China than a temporarily stalled economy in the United States or Europe. China is still a middle-income country. To reach Western levels of prosperity, it needs growth above 6% for another generation, according to Eurasia Group estimates.
But in a world where factory output relies less on cheap labor and more on robots, it’s a serious concern for China’s future. The country’s changing demographics, fewer workers and more retirees, as birth rates remain low, compound this problem.
Then there is the Chinese debt problem. For decades, the state has spurred growth by encouraging Chinese lenders, some of them state-owned, to finance real estate and other speculative projects without concern for the financial wisdom of each investment. When large corporations struggled to repay, the state subsidized repayment to avoid a systemic financial crisis.
But when borrowers think the government will prevent default, they take on even more risk, including borrowing more from foreign lenders, creating a debt bubble. In recent years, China has tried to allow some companies to default and fail. But reform comes with risks which require special attention.
Conclusion: Biden and Xi have good political reasons to talk tough and challenge each other at the margins. But both leaders have bigger issues to deal with, and both countries still need strong economic ties to solve their own problems.
