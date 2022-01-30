PM Imran Khan hails Trudeau for condemning Islamophobia





Prime Minister Imran Khan answering questions during live telephone calls from the people of Pakistan in Islamabad, on January 23, 2022. Instagram/imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his “unequivocal condemnation” of Islamophobia.

In a statement issued on Twitter, PM Imran Khan welcomed Trudeaus plan to appoint a special representative to combat Islamophobia, which he termed a “contemporary scourge”.

His [Trudeau’s] timely call to action resonates with what I have long argued,” the premier wrote as he urged the international community to make efforts for ending the growing threat of Islamophobia.

Let us join hands to put an end to this threat, PM Imran wrote.

Islamophobia is unacceptable: Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said that Islamophobia is not acceptable at any cost and vowed to make his country safer for Muslims.

Taking to Twitter, the Canadian premier wrote: “Islamophobia is unacceptable. Full stop. We need to put an end to this hate and make our communities safer for Muslim Canadians. To help with that, we intend to appoint a Special Representative on combating Islamophobia .”

On Saturday, the Canadian Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen highlighted the federal governments intention to appoint a special representative on combating Islamophobia, saying that “this appointment will be part of a renewed Government of Canada Anti-Racism Strategy,” a statement issued by the Government of Canada said.

Last year, the Canadian government had announced its intention to make January 29 a National Day of Remembrance of the Qubec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia.

“This year, on the eve of the five-year anniversary of this act of terror, the Government of Canada stands with and supports Muslim communities across Canada and reaffirms its commitment to take action to denounce and tackle Islamophobia and hate-fueled violence,” the statement said.

Islamophobia is a concrete and daily reality for Muslim communities across Canada and around the world, it read, adding that “As we honor the victims, we must remember that we have a responsibility to combat discrimination and continue to build a more inclusive Canada.”

“That is why the federal government held a virtual National Summit on Islamophobia in July 2021. The special representative appointment is one of the recommendations put forward during the Summit and will be an additional step in the governments ongoing work through Canadas Anti-Racism Strategy to tackle Islamophobia in all its forms.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/929384-pm-imran-khan-hails-trudeau-for-condemning-islamophobia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos