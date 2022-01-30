Buka Muktamar Pertama Nahdlatul Wathan, Jokowi Ingatkan Pentingnya SDM Berkualitas





loading…

Presiden Jokowi memberikan sambutan dalam Muktamar ke-1 Nahdlatul Wathan Diniyah Islamiyah, Minggu (30/1/2022).

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) meminta umat Islam meneladani pendiri Nahdlatul Wathan Diniyah Islamiyah Tuan Guru Muhammad Zainuddin Abdul Madjid. Dia punya kepedulian terhadap kualitas sumber daya manusia (SDM) melalui aspek pendidikan. – President Joko Widodo () meminta umat Islam meneladani pendiriDiniyah Islamiyah Tuan Guru Muhammad Zainuddin Abdul Madjid. Dia punya kepedulian terhadap kualitas sumber daya manusia (SDM) melalui aspek pendidikan. Hal tersebut disampaikan Jokowi saat membuka Muktamar ke-1 NWDI di YPH Pondok Pesantren Darunnahdlatain NWDI Pancor, Lombok Timur, NTB secara daring seperti yang disiarkan akun YouTube NWDI Media Center, Minggu (30/1/2022). “Mari kita bersama-sama mengingat dan mengenang jasa-jasa besar dari pendiri NWDI, Tuan Guru Muhammad Zainuddin Abdul Madjid,” ujar Jkowi. Baca juga: Damaikan Perselisihan Nahdlatul Wathan, Ditjen AHU: Bentuk Kehadiran Negara Jokowi menyebutkan sosok Tuan Guru Muhammad Zainuddin Abdul Madjid tersebut dikenal bukan hanya sebagai pahlawan nasional yang telah berkontribusi besar pada bangsa dan negara, tapi sosok teladan yang juga memimpin kehidupan sosial masyarakat dan menjadi motor penggerak kemajuan umat. “Para peserta muktamar yang saya hormati, Tuan Guru Muhammad Zainuddin Abdul Madjid adalah ulama besar yang visioner, karena sudah berpikir jauh ke depan bahwa untuk keluar dari kebodohan, ketertinggalan, dan keterbelakangan, kuncinya pada penguatan sumberoko daya manusia melalui jalur pendidikan,” kata Jalur pendidikan Widodo.

sdm ber

Dengan mendirikan dan mengembangkan madrasah NWDI dan madrasah Nahdlatul Banat Diniyah Islamiyah (NBDI), Jokowi mengungkapkan atas jasa dan kepeloporan beliau, maka NWDI melahirkan lulusan pertama di 1941, sedangkan NBDI di 1949. “Para lulusan tersebar di seluruh pelosok Nusantara, diantaranya ada yang langsung terjun ke masyarakat, aktif mengadakan dakwah dan pengajaran umum melalui majelis-majelis taklim baik di Masjid maupun tempat lain utamanya di pedesaan,” ungkap Joko Widodo. Dan kemudian adapula yang membuka cabang NWDI dan NBDI di berbagai daerah di Indonesia. “Karena itu menjadi tugas dan tanggung jawab kita bersama untuk ledreuskan jejak keteladanan yang diberikan Tuan Guru Muhammad Zainuddin Abdul Madjid,” ucap Jokowi. Jokowi berharap semua pihak dapat mewarisi kecintaan yang ditunjukkan pendiri NWDI yang teguh pada agama dan kecintaan pokok pada negara. Dengan berbuat lebih banyak lagi amal kebaikan sehingga memberikan manfaat sebesar-besarnya kepada umat, masyarakat, dan bangsa negara. “Saat ini negara kita dihadapkan pada tantangan semakin besar, kita akan segera mencapai puncak bonus demografi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/671613/15/buka-muktamar-pertama-nahdlatul-wathan-jokowi-ingatkan-pentingnya-sdm-berkualitas-1643515319 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos