Boris Johnson left top secret papers ‘lying’ flat amid ‘brotherhood’ culture

Aides reportedly ordered Boris Johnson to examine highly classified documents away from his No 11 flat

Boris Johnson’s aides are said to have banned him from bringing top secret documents home after confidential papers were strewn across his flat.

Highly classified documents, known as the Strap documents, were reportedly found in the Prime Minister’s Downing Street flat and in the upstairs quarters of his Checkers retreat.

The Prime Minister’s former top aide Dominic Cummings ordered a crackdown on intelligence documents placed in Mr Johnson’s red box in early 2020 after he was alarmed by the atmosphere of ‘brotherhood’, according to the Sunday Times.

It comes as separate allegations emerged that Whitehall enforcer Sue Gray was tipped off that some friends of the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie, had the access code to the Downing Street flat.

Downing Street has not commented on the allegations.

The latest revelations add to a growing picture of chaos behind the scenes as Mr Johnson fights to save his post as Prime Minister, which has been rocked by the partygate saga.















The Strap papers, which are distinguished by their pink color, were reportedly visible in the apartment while guests were there.

Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s principal private secretary, is said to have insisted that Mr Johnson approve sensitive documents in his No 10 office.

[Dominic] Cummings spoke to the PPS and they agreed to new protocols to keep Strap’s sensitive material from going into Checkers’ apartment or upstairs, a No 10 source said.

Instead, the material was to be shown to the Prime Minister downstairs in No. 10 or Checkers and then immediately returned to safekeeping.

Another source told the newspaper that the prime minister’s ministerial box was also left outside the apartment door on Saturdays.

He would be there in the morning and often still there in the evening, the official said. He wouldn’t have touched it.

Nick Timothy, Theresa May’s former chief of staff, tweeted: “For those who shed some light on STRAP material, it’s classified that way because it often relies on covert human intelligence sources.

“Which means if you’re prying with the information, you’re putting the source’s life at risk.”















Lib Dem business spokeswoman Sarah Olney told the Mirror: ‘In difficult times we need a serious prime minister who is up to the task, but clearly Boris Johnson cannot. not even control what happens under his own roof.

“With Russian troops marching to the Ukrainian border and families crippled by energy bills, Boris Johnson needs to pull himself together.

“The British public has lost faith in Boris Johnson. People see that he is not up to the job and stories like this only further undermine the public’s faith in him.”

Mr Johnson has fought to convince mutinous MPs who have openly plotted his downfall in recent weeks.

Today Foreign Secretary Liz Truss insisted that Mr Johnson was ‘absolutely’ the best person to lead the Conservative Party in the next general election.

Asked if she was tempted by the top job, she told the BBC’s Sunday morning show: “There is no competition. There is no discussion. “

On whether Mr Johnson is the best leader to take the Tories to the next general election, she said: ‘Absolutely he is.

She added: “He got an 80 seat majority for the Conservative Party. He delivered the Covid vaccination scheme, the booster scheme, he delivered Brexit and he will do a fantastic job of winning the next election for the Conservative party. ”

Sue Gray’s report on the Downing Street party saga is expected to be delivered to the Prime Minister in the coming days.

But the Metropolitan Police’s request that it make “minimal reference” to the parties it investigates has raised fears it will be watered down.















Ms Truss admitted ‘your guess is as good as mine’ when asked when the report might arrive, but she insisted the government still intended to publish the document in full.

Meanwhile, it emerged Sue Gray had been made aware of an alleged party at the Prime Minister’s flat the night Dominic Cummings quit.

The Mirror last year reported No10 aides ‘drinking their socks off’ at the rally held during the November 2020 lockdown, with staff reporting hearing ‘loud music coming out of the flat’ late at night

Ms Gray was briefed on the rally, where aides blasted Abba’s ‘The Winner Takes it All’ after Ms Johnson’s rival was ousted, according to the Mail on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Ms Johnson dismissed the claims at the time as ‘total nonsense, adding:’ Ms Johnson followed coronavirus rules at all times and it is categorically wrong to suggest otherwise.