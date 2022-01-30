Politics
Tory peer’s wife met president at meeting of unity-linked group ‘trying to bribe’ politicians
The wife of Tory peer Lord Bates shook hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing of a group linked to a propaganda unit accused by MI5 of trying to ‘bribe and coerce’ the British politicians.
Xuelin Li Bates, who has donated 206,000 to the Conservative Party since 2010, met and shook hands with the president at a conference of the Chinese Overseas Friendship Association (Cofa) in May 2019.
The conservative donor, 60, traveled to Beijing for the twice-a-decade board meeting of Cofa, which is part of the United Front Work Department (UFWD) which is responsible for intelligence and propaganda operations in the whole world.
President Xi delivered a speech in which he congratulated the participants and offered “sincere congratulations” on behalf of his Chinese Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square, according to state media.
She applauded the president and was filmed shaking his hand after the speech, The Sunday Times reports.
Lady Bates married her Tory counterpart Lord Bates in July 2012 after arriving in London in 1989, fresh out of a Chinese university and with just 50 years to her name.
Lord Bates was a minister under Theresa May, David Cameron and John Major.
The couple met at a private dinner she was hosting for the speaker of North Korea’s parliament. Lord Bates had a long interest in the secret state and he was also a friend of its closest ally, China.
In Hidden Hand, a book published in 2020, Xuelin was singled out as a leading influencer on China issues and claimed that she had managed to position herself near Britain’s top elites, where she could spread a Chinese perspective.
Lady Bates (circled) met and shook hands with President Xi Jinping at a Chinese Overseas Friendship Association (Cofa) conference in May 2019
Lady Bates (right) pictured with Prince Charles (left) at a reception for British Red Cross volunteers at St James’s Palace in October 2017
Lady Bates with former Prime Minister David Cameron at a reception at 10 Downing Street
Lord Bates and Li Xuelin pictured together on their wedding day in 2012
Although she arrived in London with almost no money, Lady Bates became a millionaire.
Originally from Hangzhou, Xuelin studied architecture at Zhejiang University and was considered brilliant with a phenomenal work ethic. After obtaining a master’s degree, she moved to London to pursue a broader horizon of knowledge.
She studied English before finding a job in an architectural firm, where she remained for five years. During this period she married a British doctor and had a son but the marriage fell apart.
Changing careers, she started an import-export business, bringing clothes, shoes and handbags from China.
Over time, her business became successful, as did a real estate company she started.
Since 2010 she has given more than £200,000, including to the Conservatives and paid £50,000 a year to join the Leaders Group, set up by David Cameron for top Tory donors. Members have privileged access to high-ranking politicians.
In May 2014, during a Conservative Party lunch, Xuelin Bates introduced one by one her Chinese guests to David Cameron, in order, it is said, to lay the foundations for future Sino-British cooperation.
She held a parliamentary pass by Lord Bates for several years, but returned it during the pandemic.
In 2017, she campaigned with her husband for Theresa May in the general election, sitting next to the then Prime Minister as May telephoned voters.
Lady Bates also backed Boris Johnson’s successful bid to become a leader alongside his father Stanley and then girlfriend Carrie.
Other high-profile political figures present at the Cofa meeting in 2019 included Wang Yang, a member of China’s most powerful political body, the Politburo Standing Committee, and You Quan, head of the UFWD.
You were one of six Hong Kong and Chinese officials who faced sanctions earlier this month after being accused of implementing a repressive new security law in Hong Kong.
Bates’ accommodation and food during the trip to Beijing was provided by Cofa, and she is listed in official documents as a member of the association’s fifth council.
It comes after MI5 accused the United Front Work Department of seeking to ‘covertly interfere’ with British politics in a security alert to MPs earlier this month.
The security agency identified Coventry-based lawyer Christine Lee as one of its agents and listed Cofa as one of its affiliations.
Lawyers for Bates say no concerns were raised at the time about Cofa’s activities and that she would not have made the trip if she had known. They also confirmed that she would not be attending any future events and denied having any role with the body.
Christine Lee, center, is a lawyer whose firm has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong and Guangzhou, as well as London
In footage shown by state television, Lee was seen seated near Bates during the conference and was also greeted by the president.
Last week, Bates said she met Lee, but was appalled by allegations about her activities on behalf of Beijing.
Her ties to China have already come under fire after what Hidden Hand described as one of the clearest signs of the CCP’s confidence in her when Bates was executive vice-president of the UK’s Chinese Association for promotion of national reunification.
The group is the British chapter of the Beijing body that promotes the reunification of Taiwan with mainland China.
A spokeswoman for Lady Bates previously said she rejected “in the strongest possible terms any suggestion that she was an influencer on behalf of China”.
Last night her representatives said the Cofa meeting was a ‘social’ event and that she was not in contact or had no ongoing contact with the UFWD.
