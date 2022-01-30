Erdogan sacks statistics chief after record annual inflation | Business and Economy News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sacked the head of the national statistics agency, after data showed last year’s inflation rate hit a 19-year high of 36.1%.

Sait Erdal Dincer, the former chairman of the TUIK statistics institute, was just the latest in a series of economic layoffs by Erdogan, who has sacked three central bank governors since July 2019.

Erdogan has spoken out against high interest rates, which he says cause inflation contrary to conventional economic thinking.

The 2021 inflation figure released by Dincer has angered pro-government and opposition camps.

The opposition said it was under-reported, saying actual increases in the cost of living were at least twice as high.

Meanwhile, Erdogan reportedly criticized the statistics agency privately for releasing data he said exaggerated the extent of Turkey’s economic malaise.

Dincer seemed to sense his impending doom.

I’m sitting in this office now. Tomorrow it will be someone else, he said in an interview with business newspaper Dunya earlier this month.

It doesn’t matter who the president is. Can you imagine that hundreds of my colleagues could support or remain silent on the publication of an inflation rate very different from what they had established?

I have a responsibility to 84 million people, he added.

Interest rate battle

Erhan Cetinkaya, 40, who has served as vice chairman of banking watchdog BDDK since 2019, has been named Dincers’ successor.

The agency is due to release January inflation data on Feb. 3.

This will only heighten concerns about the reliability of the data, in addition to major concerns about economic policy settings, BlueBay Asset Management’s Timothy Ash said in a note to clients.

In the grip of a currency crisis, Turkey is grappling with runaway inflation, which peaked during Erdogan’s 19-year rule in December and which, according to a poll conducted on Friday by the Reuters news agency , is expected to have reached a nearly 20-year high. to about 47 percent in January.

Erdogan has drawn criticism for his frequent overhaul of the country’s economic team, with opposition parties and critics accusing TUIK of meddling in inflation and other official data, for political reasons. The institute dismissed the claim, but researchers began alternative inflation calculations.

On Saturday, the president doubled down on his unorthodox economic policy, saying interest rates would be lowered further and inflation would fall accordingly, and Turkey’s economic woes would pass.

You know from my battle with interest rates. We are lowering interest rates and we will lower them. Know that inflation will also come down then, it will come down more, Erdogan told his supporters in the Black Sea province of Giresun.

The exchange rate will stabilize and inflation will go down, prices will go down too, all of this is temporary.

Justice minister sacked

Separately, Erdogan appointed a new justice minister on Saturday, appointing former deputy prime minister Bekir Bozdag to replace veteran ruling party member Abdulhamit Gul.

I have resigned from my post at the Ministry of Justice, which I have held since July 19, 2017, Gul wrote on Twitter.

I want to express my gratitude for accepting my request, he added, without explaining his decision.

Bozdag, who served as justice minister between 2013-15 and 2015-17, will serve his third term after the failed coup attempt in 2016.

We know our people’s expectations of the law and we will work to fulfill those expectations in a positive way as much as possible, Bozdag, 56, a member of the Erdogans AK party, said at a handover ceremony. ministry.

May God give us fortune, let us do what is good and prevent us from doing evil.

Ali Babacan, a former deputy prime minister who quit the AK party and founded the Deva party, took to Twitter to express his fury at the changes.

The Minister of Justice is replaced, the President of the TUIK is dismissed before the publication of inflation data. No one knows why, he said.

The authoritarian alliance continues to harm the country, he said, referring to the AKP party and its nationalist partner MHP.

In a country ruled by decisions made at night with the signature of one person, that’s it. Minister of Justice changes, Minister of TK is sacked before inflation rates are erased, no one knows why. The authoritarian alliance continues to wreak havoc in the land of darkness. Ali Babacan (@alibabacan) January 29, 2022

Another presidential decree issued on Saturday urged authorities to prevent the spread of threats stemming from media activities inconsistent with national values ​​and morals, described as censorship by observers.