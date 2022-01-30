Tingkatkan Nilai Tambah, Indonesia Dorong Hilirisasi di Semua Sektor Industri





ILLUSTRATED. President Joko Widodo

Report: Ratih Waseso | Editor: Handoyo. KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. Indonesia terus mendorong hilirisasi industri guna meningkatkan nilai tambah di dalam negeri. President RI Joko Widodo (Jokowi) menuturkan, sudah terlalu lama Indonesia nyaman melakukan ekspor barang mentah atau raw material. “Saya kira sudah tidak ada sudah tidak jamannya lagi, yang sejak jaman VOC selalu mengirim mengekspor barang-barang mentah yang nilai tambahnya dinikmati oleh negara lain,” kata Jokowi dalam kanal YouTube Sekretariat Presiden, Sabtu (29/1). Jokowi menjelaskan, melalui hilirisasi mampu memberikan nilai tambah di dalam negeri sangat besar. Contohnya ialah hilirisasi yang dilakukan di sektor industri nikel. Dengan hilirisasi nikel sejak tahun 2015 dinilai sudah memberi dampak yang signifikan dari sisi ekspor maupun neraca perdagangan. Baca Juga: Kementerian ESDM Tegaskan Kewajiban Perusahaan Jalankan Hilirisasi Batubara Lebih lanjut ekspor besi baja di tahun 2021 mencapai US$ 20.9 miliar atau sekitar Rp 300 triliun. Angka tersebut meningkat dari sebelumnya US$ 1.1 miliar di tahun 2014. “Dari Rp 15 triliun kemudian meloncat kepada Rp 300 triliun itu karena peningkatan nilai tambah dalam negeri. Oleh karena itu sudah sering saya sampaikan tidak hanya nikel saja yang akan kita stop, taun ini kita stop lagi bauksit, tahun depan stop lagi tembaga, taun depan stop lagi emas. tidak adalagi yang namanya ekspor bahan mentah,” tegas Jokowi. Dengan hilirisasi, Jokowi memperkirakan tahun 2022 nilai ekspor khusus untuk nikel dapat mencapai US$ 28-30 miliar atau sekitar Rp 420 triliun. “Dan sekali setelah nikel kita akan dorong investasi di sektor bauksit, tembaga, timah, emas dan lainnya yang biasa kita ekspor dalam bentuk raw material,” imbuhnya. Tak hanya sektor pertambangan, hilirisasi juga akan dilakukan di semua sektor termasuk pertanian dan peternakan. Dimana para petani dan peternak dinilai harus kuat di sisi onfarm. “Jangan berhenti di situ, pupuk, bibit dan lain-lain, kelompok petani dan peternak koperasi petani dan peternak harus masuk ke on farm, masuk ke hilir. Sekali lagi agar nilai tambah dinikmati petani, karena keuntungan yang besar itu ada di onfarm. Dan tentu menciptakan lapangan kerja baru yang semakin banyak,” pungkasnya. DONASI, Dapat Voucer Free! Dukungan Anda akan menambah semangat kami untuk menyajikan artikel-artikel yang berkualitas dan bermanfaat. Sebagai ungkapan terimakasih atas perhatian Anda, tersedia vower gratis senilai donasi yang bisa digunakan berbelanja di KONTAN Store.



Reporter: Ratih Waseso

Editor: Handoyo.

