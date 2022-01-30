Boris Johnson sent major headaches in latest Labor vote polls | Politics | News





Labor’s popularity has skyrocketed in light of recent Tory scandals in Downing Street. From reports of numerous anti-covid parties to allegations of blackmail and intimidation within the Tory Whip’s office, Boris Johnson has a long way to go to restore trust in his party. How would each party fare if a UK election were called today? Express.co.uk takes a look at the latest opinion polls.

The Tories have been in Downing Street since 2010, but the latest polls suggest the next election in May 2024 could see the end of their reign. The latest YouGov polls released on January 28 asked Britons “If there was a general election tomorrow, which party would you vote for?” Voting intention figures put Labor in the lead. Polls showed Labor would take 38% of the vote and the Conservatives would trail with just 32%. READ MORE: ‘Lack of charisma’ Boris warned people had had enough

The Liberal Democrats would also gain ground to win 11% of the vote, equivalent to a 3% increase from the latest polls in early January. Elsewhere, the Greens would have 7%, Reform UK 3% and the SNP 5%. Despite these dismal polls, Mr Johnson’s personal favor scores will be of much greater concern to him. Mr Johnson’s popularity has fallen far below the rest of his party.

According to YouGov favor polls released on January 28, the Prime Minister’s net score of -52 is eleven points lower than the Conservative Party’s -41. Only 20% of the public have a favorable opinion of the Prime Minister against 72% who have an unfavorable opinion of him. Usually, leadership ratings tend to be highly correlated with party ratings – if a party is doing well, then the leader also tends to do well in polls and vice versa. DO NOT MISS :

However, these latest polls, which are a figurehead for the Conservatives, could cause the party’s popularity to plummet. These latest polls could bolster calls within the Conservative Party for the Prime Minister to resign. Unlike the prime minister, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer received a welcome boost in the polls. Labor is currently on a net score of -16 and Sir Starmer is on a net score of -19, which is far better than the Prime Minister’s dismal score.

Londoners appear to be unimpressed with the Tories and their leader as Labour’s lead in the polls has risen the most in the capital, according to figures released on January 19. Since the last YouGov poll was taken around the May 2021 local elections, Labor has jumped four points in the polls. If an election were to be called tomorrow, they would have 55% of the vote, while the Conservatives would fall behind with just 23% of the vote, a marked drop of minus ten points. This represents Labour’s biggest lead over the Tories in London since at least 2010 (when YouGov began conducting dedicated polls in London).

