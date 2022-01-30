Prime Minister Modi talks about Amar Jawan Jyoti, corruption, Covid-19 in first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech of 2022 – key points | India News





New Delhi: On Sunday, January 30, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat” and urged everyone to visit the National War Memorial. In his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech of 2022, the Prime Minister said that India is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ this year and many people have written letters to him saying that Amar Jawan Jyoti is presenting himself as a inner flame of Indian martyrs who gave their lives for the nation. “Some letters I received from the ‘Jawans’ of the Indian Armed Forces highlight the importance of ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ and the significance he holds in the lives of our martyrs and their families,” he said. declared. “I urge everyone to try to visit the National War Memorial with their families. You will feel special energy and inspiration,” Prime Minister Modi said. #MannKiBaat January 2022. Listen LIVE https://t.co/oRsE5HbJog Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2022 Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s speech at Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Modi spoke about the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s death and said January 30 reminds us of Bapu’s teachings.

He also spoke about the 2022 Republic Day celebrations and said the display of nation’s valor and strength which we witnessed at Rajpath in Delhi has filled everyone with pride and joy. ‘enthusiasm.

The Prime Minister said that in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country is restoring its national symbols through these efforts.

He talked about corruption and said it is digging the country like a termite. “Where duty is felt, duty is paramount, corruption cannot even dream of entering,” he said, responding to a postcard he received.

The Prime Minister has declared India to be the sacred land of education and knowledge. He also talked about Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Rabindranath Tagore, Maharaja Gaikwad, Ambedkar and Shri Aurobindo.

He said love for nature and compassion for every living being is the culture of India as well as innate nature. collared tigress,” the prime minister said.

He also talked about Covid-19 and said India was fighting the new wave very successfully. “It is also a matter of pride that so far around four and a half million children have received the Corona vaccine dose. This means that around 60% of young people in the age group of 15 to 18 years received their vaccines within three to four weeks,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said that vaccinating children will not only protect them but also help them to continue their education.

He also asked citizens not to forget the ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’, the Vocal for Local mantra and the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

Prime Minister Modi also said we should speed up the campaign against single-use plastic The Mann ki Baat is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address, broadcast on the last Sunday of each month. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat. PM Shri arenarendramodi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punyatithi. pic.twitter.com/BlxO2nwaew BJP (@BJP4India) January 30, 2022 Taking to Twitter on the 74th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s death, the Prime Minister said it was our collective effort to further popularize his lofty ideals. Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective effort to further popularize its lofty ideals. Today, the day of the martyrs, tribute to all the great ones who have courageously protected our nation. Their service and bravery will live on in our memories. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2022 Gandhi was shot on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. Live

