Mann Ki Baat: Corruption Is Like Termite, Makes Country Hollow, Says PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 85th episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today. This was PM Modi’s first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in the year 2022. The address comes on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, observed as Martyrs Day to honor his contribution towards the freedom of the country. PM Modi began his speech by talking about the Republic Day celebrations in the country. PM Modi applauded the zeal of the country to celebrate Republic Day this year from Jan 23-29. Some highlights of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address: PM Modi said that last week we witnessed ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ near India Gate & the flame at the nearby National War Memorial being merged into one. At this emotional moment, many countrymen & the family of martyrs had tears in their eyes.

The Prime Minister added, “Some veterans wrote to me that ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ (at National War Memorial) is a great tribute to martyrs…I request you to visit the War Memorial…As part of ‘Azadi KaAmrut Mahotsav ‘ many awards such as PM Bal Puraskar, Padma awards were also announced.”

PM Modi said that he was ecstatic to receive 1 crore postcards by children for this Mann Ki Baat episode. He said, “More than one crore children have sent me their Mann Ki Baat via postcard. These postcards have come from many parts of the country & even from abroad. These postcards give a glimpse of the broad and comprehensive outlook of our new generation for our country’s future.”

Sharing stories of people who are bringing change in the society, PM Modi hailed the family of Tayammal Ji of Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur has been making a living selling tender coconut water. Despite financial strains, she left no stone unturned to educate her children. She even donated Rs 1 lakh for a school. To do this, you need a very big heart

Sharing his love for nature and animals, PM Modi shared a story of ‘Collar Wali Tigress’. He said, “Love for nature & compassion for every living being is our culture & our nature also. A glimpse of our culture was seen when a Tigress in Pench Tiger Reserve of MP bid farewell to the world. People used to call this tigress Collar Wali Tigress” PM Modi also spoke about Horse Virat which retired from the post of President’s bodyguard this Republic Day. PM Modi said, “We make a relationship of love with every conscious being. We also got to see a similar sight this time in the Republic Day parade as well. In this parade, the charger mount of the President’s Bodyguard, Virat took part in his last parade.” Speaking about the vaccination drive in the country, PM Modi said during Mann Ki Baat today, “India is very successfully fighting the fresh wave of Corona. It is a matter of pride that so far almost 4.5 crore children have taken COVID vaccine.” He further said, “The faith of our people in our nation’s vaccine is a great source of strength. Now, the number of COVID infections is declining. This is a very positive sign.”

Sharing an important update in Ladakh, PM Modi said, “Ladakh which you will definitely be proud to know about. Ladakh will soon be blessed with an impressive Open Synthetic Track and Astro Turf Football Stadium.” PM Modi added that this stadium is being built at a height of more than 10,000 feet and its construction is going to be completed soon. This will be the largest open stadium in Ladakh where 30,000 spectators can sit together. PM Modi on Sunday said corruption is like a “termite” that makes the country hollow and all the people of the country have to work together to rid the nation of it as soon as possible. Talking about a postcard from a girl in Uttar Pradesh who had said she wants to see an India free of corruption by 2047, Modi said, “You have talked about corruption-free India. Corruption is like a termite that makes the country hollow. Why wait for 2047 to get rid of it? This is a work all the people of the country, today’s youth, have to do together, it has to be done as soon as possible.” “And, therefore, it becomes very important that we give priority to our duties. Where there is a sense of duty, where the duty is supreme, corruption cannot exist,” he said.

PM Modi ended his speech by saying that w e should not forget the ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’; we should accelerate the campaign against single-use plastic; Vocal For Local mantra is our responsibility, we have to work wholeheartedly for Atmanirbhar campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/mann-ki-baat-corruption-is-like-termite-makes-country-hollow-says-pm-modi-key-highlights-1509769 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos