Hosting Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is admirable, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





BEIJING, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News – Jan 30, 2022): Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his expectations for the trip to Beijing and appreciated the Chinese people’s efforts to host the international sporting event.

The Prime Minister will visit China and attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. He sincerely looks forward to deepening the friendship between the two countries through his participation in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

In a joint interview with Chinese media, he said, the Chinese and Pakistani peoples share a 70-year friendship. He was still in school when construction of the Karakoram highway was underway.

Hence, he witnessed the completion of the road, which greatly improved the poor transportation system in northern Pakistan. He expressed great respect for the efforts and sacrifices made by the Chinese people during the construction, China Economic Net reported.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan recalled his nearly two decades as an athlete, he said: “As the former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, I am looking forward to the Olympics in Beijing Winter 2022. This will be the first Olympic Games I have ever seen, and the first Winter Olympics I will see up close. Since entering politics, I have not had the opportunity to watching a sporting event in person, so I’m really looking forward to it. He also expressed hope that as the relationship between Pakistan and China deepens, there will be more exchanges between the two peoples on the sport of cricket.”If there is a chance, we can teach the Chinese to play cricket so that China can also set up a great cricket team,” the prime minister said.

Imran Khan thinks it is not easy to organize a Winter Olympics as COVID-19 continues to sweep. He appreciated the Chinese people’s efforts to host the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. “The pandemic has destroyed many things, especially sporting events around the world. Under such circumstances, I think it is very admirable that China can successfully host the Winter Olympics.” Imran Khan said China has strong winter sports, while northern Pakistan is rich in skiing resources but has not been well exploited. He hopes to use the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics as an opportunity to cooperate with China in snow sports. “Gilgit-Baltistan and many parts of the KP Province have excellent ski resorts and skiing is one of the most outstanding competitions in the Winter Olympics.

But so far we haven’t developed skiing in Pakistan, and there are fewer and fewer places to ski. So we are trying to build more ski resorts in Gilgit-Baltistan, and after that, we hope to cooperate more with China in ski sports and learn from the excellence of Chinese athletes in winter sports,” he said. he added.

On the occasion of the Chinese Spring Festival, Prime Minister Imran Khan also extended his best wishes to the Chinese people in the interview. “Ahead of the arrival of the Chinese Lunar New Year, I would like to extend my best wishes to all Chinese people. I look forward to a relationship between our two countries that is mutually beneficial to both peoples.

On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I wish all Chinese people a happy Spring Festival,” he said at the end of the interview.

