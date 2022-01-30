Jokowi Banyuwangi volunteers call on Joko Widodo government capable of realizing Nawa Cita





Activities Connecting Sense of Silturahmi Gathering of Jokowi Brothers Volunteers in tourist destinations of Djawatan, Banyuwangi

KlikJATIM.Com | Banyuwangi – Jokowi Volunteers organized a gathering of Friends of Jokowi Volunteers at Djawatan tourist destination, Banyuwangi, on Sunday (30/1/2022). They are volunteer volunteers from Jokowi including REJO Semut Ireng, Social Forestry Farmers (LMDH KTH Sumber Makmur Sejahtera, KTH Tambak Agung, KTH Pandowo Mulyo Desa Sumbermulyo. Then GPKS Muncar. Driver Laros Banyuwangi Community (KDLB), Milineal Community Banyuwangi. ARPAS (Arek Pasar Simbar) Cluring, BARA JP and Jaman. Jokowi volunteers assess the achievements of the Joko Widodo administration in achieving Nawacita, as measured in various development reports submitted by the government. “We haven’t seen each other for 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are using this momentum to discuss the performance and achievements of the Jokowi administration. The Nawacita of Jokowi has been our common goal since 2014. Protect Nawacita is our collective duty and commitment to the good of a prosperous Indonesian people,” DPP Deputy Secretary Semut Ireng Hendry Juliant said in a press release. He explained that the development achievements of the government of President Jokowi cannot be separated from the participation of the people who always support these programs. Guyub in harmony, mutual cooperation and unity is the key to achieving the Nawacita one aspires to. Not least, Hendry said, Jokowi has managed to achieve the necessary infrastructure development for the community. Furthermore, Jokowi is also considered to have successfully coped with the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the two periods of his administration, Hendry continued, Jokowi also managed to build six airports. These include Sintang City Tebelian Airport, Merauke Mopah International Airport, Bantu Kunik Tana Toraja Airport, Pantar Alor Airport, Ngloram Blora Airport and Haji Airport Muhammad Sidik Muara Teweh. “This airport development is part of Nawacita to bridge the gap between Java and Outer Java. Connectivity between these regions is part of the growth of new economic regions,” Hendry said. The various achievements of the Jokowi government, Hendry said, cannot be separated from the involvement of the community that always supports these programs. “Guyub rukun, gotong royong, nyawiji and the rest are the key to achieving Nawacita that we aspired to,” he said. (laugh)



