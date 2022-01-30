As Russia Threatens War on Ukraine, I’m Heading to Kiev

I’m leaving for Ukraine this week as more than 100,000 Russian soldiers circle the country to write about why its future matters to Americans. And to learn how Ukrainians feel about being treated like it’s 1945.

In February 1945, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin divided Europe between them, Yalta Conference in the Crimea, under the eyes of Winston Churchill. These three men agreed that future governments of Eastern European countries would be sympathetic to Soviet rule but could still hold free elections.

We know how it happened: a divided European continent whose eastern half was harshly repressed by the Soviets. This misery lasted until the bloc was liberated by popular uprisings across Eastern Europe in 1989 and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Now, in 2022, Vladimir Putin is openly trying to restore the former Soviet empire, which he sees as Russia’s legitimate sphere of influence, which means Kremlin control over Eastern Europe (with the Central Asia and the oil-rich countries of the Caucasus). Putin demands that the United States and Europe join, and that Ukraine be subject to Russian domination as the centerpiece of his project.

As Russia’s de facto czar, Putin wants the Yalta-redux deal to be signed between Washington and Moscow without giving Ukraine any say in its fate. (As if to remind us of Russia’s modus operandi for settling borders, Yalta is located in Crimea. The Russian military invaded Crimea and seized it from Ukraine in 2014.)

But 2022 is not 1945. Ukraine has been a democracy, albeit an imperfect one, since the early 1990s, and has free elections. The vast majority of Ukrainians do not want to live under the thumb of Moscow and will fight a Russian invasion, although they face a vastly superior Russian military with formidable air and sea support. If Russian tanks invade, the world will be watching, live.

Americans need to hear Ukrainian voices. Putin framed the narrative as if it was all between the US and Russia and as if it was colonial times, I was cautioned by Fiona Hill, former Russia expert on the National Security Council the United States. But how do Ukrainians think their relations with Russia should be and what are they prepared to do? We should not accept the framing of Russia.

So, while in Ukraine, I want to speak not only with leading security experts, but also with professionals who train on weekends as volunteer defense forces to call in if Russia actually invades. I hope to get out on a boat to see what is left of the Ukrainian Navy after the Russians destroyed most of it in 2014, and to the front lines in Donbass, where Ukrainian soldiers have been fighting Russian proxies for eight year. Their determination will cost Moscow dearly if Putin mounts a full-scale invasion, which is why I doubt he will.

I also want to explore the debate within Ukrainian society about the possibility of some sort of deal with Putin. Should there be a moratorium on NATO membership for several years or would it fuel even more Kremlin demands? Do they believe that Russian threats are a mean of pression? Are they expecting a massive cyberattack? Or is a Russian takeover of several parts of eastern Ukraine more likely to show NATO that Moscow can do as it pleases?

I want to know what Ukrainians think Putin might think again about his invasion threats, and what price they think their David might impose on the Russian Goliath. And what else defensive military aid and tougher sanctions, they say, the US and Europe (read: Germany) must announce now to deter Putin from any notion that Ukraine will be a pushover and NATO will give in .

I will also visit the Baltic state of Lithuania, a NATO member, to hear about the threats Russia poses to its borders and discuss how it achieved energy independence, unlike Germany with its controversial Nordstream 2 gas pipeline which depends on Russian gas.

Sure, many Americans may be reluctant to see the United States become more involved with Ukraine, for fear of a wider war with Russia.

But we must be aware that if Putin succeeds in taking over Ukraine by invasion or other form of destruction, he would encourage China to expand its own sphere of influence in Asia, including Taiwan. Two major authoritarian spheres of influence against a shrinking Western democratic sphere would create a more unstable world than in the Cold War era.

Some experts say the United States should respond to Putin’s demands that Ukraine be legally excluded from NATO and NATO troops removed from the former Eastern bloc.

But contrary to the Kremlin’s incessant propaganda, these NATO soldiers, whose 8,500 American soldiers who can be sent to the Baltic countries are there to protect NATO members against constant Russian threats and incursions.

The Biden administration has offered to negotiate on troop and missile placement if Moscow follows suit with its troops and missiles, but the Kremlin has downplayed the offer as being of secondary importance. Biden rightly and emphatically rejected accepting Putin’s grandiose demands to actually hand over Ukraine.

I want to hear the debate inside Ukraine about the possibility of any deal with Putin. After all, it is Putin who wants to restore Cold War divisions in Europe with his dreams of restoring Russia’s imperial empire. To avoid this nightmare, Team Biden must avoid any hint of another Yalta in Ukraine. I’ll be there to see what happens next.