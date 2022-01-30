Felt like a bullet: Bhutan PM mourns rare Covid death | Bhutan





Bhutan’s success in avoiding the coronavirus is almost unrivalled, but a rare patient death just at the Fourth Kingdom shows more work was needed to tackle the pandemic there, its leader said.

The isolated Himalayan nation of around 800,000 people, sandwiched between China and India, has recorded fewer Covid deaths than almost anywhere else in the world.

The only places where official tolls are lower are a small handful of remote Pacific islands and countries that do not release coronavirus data, such as North Korea and Turkmenistan.

But Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, a doctor who still performs weekend surgeries as a de-stress from office pressures, said this week’s death was a bitter reminder that we need to do more.

Tshering said in a Facebook post on Saturday that it felt like a bullet to hear that another precious life died with Covid-19.

I wept with the nation and continue to offer my prayers for our dear friend, he added.

The Prime Minister said Bhutan remains committed to eliminating the disease completely and the nation cannot afford to lose our people to something that is preventable.

Bhutan, like much of the world, has seen an increase in infections linked to the highly contagious variant of Omicron.

The death on Friday came the same day that health authorities reported 205 new cases of the coronavirus, a national record since the start of the pandemic.

The kingdom has still recorded fewer than 5,000 total cases since the disease first emerged two years ago, and Bhutan had already vaccinated nearly its entire adult population by mid-2021.

India’s neighbor and biggest trading partner, by contrast, surpassed 41 million confirmed infections on Sunday.

India has also recorded nearly 500,000 deaths, the highest confirmed death toll in the world after the United States and Brazil, although studies have suggested the country’s true toll could be up to 10 times. higher.

