Farmers and their families plan to protest against Imran Khan’s government over GST exemption





Pakistani farmers decided to demonstrate against the government led by Imran Khan in the city of Multan, Punjab province, on February 14, after the revocation of the GST exemption on agriculture.

News International reported that Khalid Mehmood Khkhar, President of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) said on Saturday that after several unsuccessful meetings with federal and provincial government officials, the organization is forced to stage a protest in Multan followed by all districts and provincial and federal capitals.

According to the report, the PKI chairman also said farmers’ animals, poultry, fish and children would be among the protesters along with farmers next month.

The February 14 protest was decided after the government revoked the GST exemption on agricultural inputs such as imported corn hybrid seed, rice hybrid seed, vegetable seed, forage seed, all local seeds, fishmeal, animal feed, soybeans, raw cotton, benola, cottonseed oil, meal, agricultural machinery, fodder, fishmeal, animal feed and poultry. ANI said the measure would not only disturb farmers but also animals.

The president of PKI wonders why the life of animals is made difficult

The president of PKI, according to the report, said that neither farmers nor animals were getting loans from the IMF. Therefore, he wondered why lives were made difficult on the basis of conditions imposed by the IMF. Therefore, it would be a unique event where farmers and their animals will participate in the event.

Earlier this month, farmers protesting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) poor agricultural policies were joined by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at a walk in a tractor-carriage on Friday. According to Dawn’s report, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told farmers that “this hand-picked government” has hurt the country’s agricultural economy as much as it has hurt the overall economy in course of the last three years.

He also said agriculture was the backbone of the country’s economy and offered his support to farmers protesting the government’s allegedly inadequate agricultural policies. Since Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power in 2018, he has claimed farmers have not been getting adequate prices for their crops, while input costs have soared .

Image: AP

