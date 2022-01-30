PM Modi addresses the nation at the inaugural Mann Ki Baat in 2022





Image source: PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation at Mann Ki Baat Strong points The PMO had previously confirmed that this month’s Mann Ki Baat would begin at 11:30 a.m.

The program will start after observing Gandhi Ji’s memories on his Punya Tithi

The address comes on Martyrs’ Day which is observed on the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s death In the first episode of the year of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, which is celebrated annually as the Martyrs’ Day. He also honored the sacrifices made by the personnel of the country’s armed forces. Highlighting how India’s Republic Day celebrations have been extended this year, the Prime Minister said: Now, Republic Day celebrations begin on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and continue will continue until January 30, the anniversary of Gandhi Ji’s death. Prime Minister Modi remembered those who sacrificed their lives for our nation in his address to the nation on the 85th episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday at 11.30am. It was the first Mann Ki Baat episode of the year 2022. The address comes on Martyrs’ Day which is observed on the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s death to honor his contribution to the freedom of the country. Prime Minister Modi had addressed his last Mann Ki Baat on December 26, in which he spoke on many subjects including the coronavirus. The Prime Minister said: “This is also a month in which various awards have been presented. The life journeys of the various winners inspire every Indian.” “Each Padma Laureate has made a rich contribution to our nation and society,” he added. As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister received over a crore of postcards from young people. These young people shared their views on how India should remember our great freedom fighters. Among the postcards received, a group of students from Croatia also wrote to the PM. The Prime Minister also spoke about Virat, elite horse of the President’s bodyguards in his speech at Mann Ki Baat. Prime Minister Modi had addressed his last Mann Ki Baat on December 26, in which he spoke on many subjects including the coronavirus. “Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address, broadcast on the last Sunday of each month. The program will be broadcast across AIR and Doordarshan’s entire network as well as AIR News and the mobile app. Earlier, the Prime Minister called on citizens to share their views for this edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’. “On the 30th of this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I’m sure you have a lot to share in terms of life stories and inspirational topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo app. Save your message by dialing 1800-11-7800,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. The first episode of the show aired on October 3, 2014. (With ANI entries) Read also | Self-awareness, disciplining our strength in the fight against Omicron: PM Modi in the latest Mann ki Baat latest news from india

