



Pot, meet the kettle. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has repeatedly refused to let investigators determine whether COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab, now wants global cooperation to fight the pandemic, urging nations to reject the mentality of war cold in a way that is not too veiled. attack on usa. We must abandon the cold war mentality and pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win results. Our world today is far from peaceful, Xi said Monday as head of the annual World Economic Forum usually held in Davos, Switzerland. The forum is taking place online this year due to security concerns related to the deadly pandemic. Protectionism and unilateralism cannot protect anyone. Ultimately, they harm the interests of others as well as his own. Worse still are the practices of hegemony and intimidation, which run counter to the course of history, he said. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for global cooperation to eradicate the COVID-19 virus despite his secrecy about the origins of the virus. Huang Jingwen/Xinhua via AP A zero-sum approach that increases one’s own gain at the expense of others will not help, he added. The right path for mankind to follow is peaceful development and win-win cooperation. Xis kumbaya moment comes in the middle China’s refusal working with World Health Organization investigators to determine if the coronavirus originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It also comes amid the ruling communist parties’ heavy-handed approach to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, as well as Beijing’s military. aggression towards Taiwana self-governing nation that Xi has vowed to reunify with the mainland, including by force. A boy is swabbed by a health worker during a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 at a private testing site on January 17, 2022. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images He made the comments as relations between Beijing and Washington continue to deteriorate over intellectual property theft, unfair trade practices and human rights abuses in China involving Uyghurs. Xi, who has not left China since the outbreak of the coronavirus in December 2019, said China had delivered 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to 120 countries and institutions and announced plans to send more. another 1 billion. Following President Bidens’ pledge to deliver 1.2 billion doses worldwide, the State Department said that as of January 11, 370 million doses had been sent to more than 110 countries. President Xis Kumbaya’s moment comes amid China’s refusal to work with World Health Organization investigators to determine whether the coronavirus originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Chinatopix via AP Officials of the UN-backed COVAX program announced over the weekend that it had delivered 1 billion doses of the vaccine to developing countries. With post wires

