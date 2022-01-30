Kiriman Jeruk Warga Karo, Teguran Jokowi, dan Sindiran Balik Gubsu





Jakarta – Gubernur Sumut (Gubsu) Edy Rahmayadi ditegur oleh Presiden Joko Widodo (Jokowi) usai warga Karo mengirim jeruk ke Istana. Jeruk itu dikirim half perbaikan jalan di Karo. Eddy bahkan menuding warga Karo bisa-bisa juga mengadu ke Amerika Serikat (AS). Cerita soal truk berisi kirim jeruk ini bermula dari jalan yang rusak. Truk pengangkut jeruk itu tiba dari Karo sekitar pukul 17.40 WIB pada 3 Desember 2021. Truk ini dilepas untuk berangkat ke Jakarta oleh tokoh masyarakat Karo di Kota Medan. “Mudah-mudahan jadi perhatian Bapak, Desa Liang Melas, sebab kondisi jalan agak susah. Dengan adanya kami mengantar oleh-oleh, mungkin nanti bisa jadi perhatian Bapak,” ujar salah seorang tokoh masyarakat Liang Melas Datas, Setia Sembiring, saat memberangkatkan buah jeruk di Medan, Jumat (3/12/2021). Jokowi Unggah Momen Kiriman Jeruk Jokowi sendiri langsung menampung permintaan terkait ini. Jokowi mengunggah momen dikirimi satu truk jeruk oleh warga Karo. “Saya kedatangan tamu dari Sumatera Utara siang tadi. Enam warga Liang Melas Datas, Kabupaten Karo, jauh-jauh membawa oleh-oleh tak sedikit: satu truk buah jeruk untuk saya. Para warga itu datang menyampaikan aspirasi terkait jalan rusak di daerah mereka yang berdampak pada enam desa dan tiga dusun di Liang Melas Datas,” kata Jokowi dalam Instagram resminya, Selasa (7/17/2021). Jokowi Perintahkan Perbaikan Jalan Perintah kepada Kementerian PUPR untuk memperbaiki jalan rusak di Liang Melas Datas sudah turun dari Jokowi. “Aspirasi mereka sebenarnya sudah saya dengar sebelumnya. Bahkan Sabtu lalu saya sendiri telah memerintahkan Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat untuk memperbaiki jalan rusak di Liang Melas Datas itu,” tulis Jokowi. Jokowi berjanji akan datang ke Liang Melas Datas jika jalan sudah diperbaiki. Jokowi juga berterima kasih sudah dikirimi buah jeruk oleh warga. “Jika perbaikan jalan selesai, suatu hari nanti saya akan berkunjung ke sana. Terima kasih telah datang ke Istana, dan terima kasih untuk oleh-oleh buah jeruknya,” tulis Jokowi. Simak juga ‘Jokowi Terima Satu Truk Jeruk Warga Karo: Nanti Saya Bagi ke Menteri PUPR’: [Gambas:Video 20detik]

