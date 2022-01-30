President Joko Widodo buka Muktamar I NWDI secara virtual





Lombok Timur, NTB (ANTARA) – Presiden Jokowi membuka secara resmi Muktamar I Nahdlatul Wathan Diniyah Islamiyah (NWDI) yang dipusatkan di Pancor Kabupaten Lombok Timur, Nusa Tenggara Barat melalui virtual, Minggu. Jokowi menyebut lahirnya NWDI yang telah memberikan warna dan perubahan terhadap kehidupan bangsa dan negara dengan kiprahnya melalui pendidikan. TGKH Muhammad Zainuddin Abdul Majdid menurut Jokowi, merupakan figur yang sangat visioner. Sosok teladan yang memimpin gerakan perubahan sosial dalam masyarakat dan menjadi motor penggerak kemajuan ummat. “Tuan Guru Muhammad Zainuddin Abdul Majid adalah ulama besar yang visioner karena sudah berpikir jauh kedepan bahwa untuk keluar dari kebodohan ketertinggalan dan keterbelakangan kunci pada penguatan sumber daya manusia melalui jalur pendidikan,” ucapnya. Dengan mendirikan dan mengembangkan NWDI dan Madrasah Nahdlatul Banat Diniyah Islamiyah (NBDI) untuk kaum perempuan. Jasa dan kepeloporannya melahirkan lulusan pertama tahun 1940 yang tersebar di seluruh pelosok Nusantara. “Di antaranya ada yang langsung terjun ke masyarakat dan pengajar melalui majelis-majelis baik di masjid maupun di tempat lain. Utamanya di desa NTB dan berbagai daerah di Indonesia,” katanya. Sementara itu, Ketua Umum PB NWDI TGH M Zainul Majdi atau akrab disapa Tuan Guru Bajang (TGB) menyampaikan tiga hal penting. Muktamar yang pertama untuk mengingat hal-hal yang diwariskan Maulanasyaikh (TGH) Muhammad Zainuddin Abdul Madjid) muassis NWDI. Di dalam kitab suci Alquran, Allah perintahkan untuk beribadah. Maka berkhidmat di NWDI diniatkan ibadah dan karena Allah. “Ada empat hal yang Sidi (guru) Syaikh sampaikan supaya amal ini bernilai ibadah,” terang TGB. Pertama, niat harus baik. Karana Allah. Hadis innamal akmalu binniyat, selalu disampaikan dalam setiap majelis. “Luruskan hati kita dari awal. Karena awalmu adalah akhirmu,” ucap Doktor Ahli Tafsir Alquran ini. Kedua, prose harus baik. Sejak awal 1937 ketika membangun sekolah pertama menggunakan proses terbaik. Yang ketiga, semua dilibatkan. Seluruh kearifan yang tumbuh di masyarakat digunakan. “Kearifan agama dipakai, kearifan budaya dipakai. Ketindihan memproses NWDI menjadi contoh,” ucapnya. Berikutnya substansinya harus baik, isinya harus baik. Terakhir dilakukan dengan kepahaman dan pengetahuan. “Bila tanpa kepahaman maka ujungnya tak akan baik,” tambahnya. NWDI itu, sambung TGB, ketika membangun di awal itu ukhuwah menjadi ciri penanda. NWDI adalah satu dari perjuangan umat di Indonesia. Di antara yang juga dicontohkan oleh pendiri NWDI datang mengunjungi dan bersilaturahim. “Membangun ukhuwah wathaniyah, ukhuwah nadliyah, dan ukhuwah Islamiyah,” kata TGB lagi. Terakhir, Ketua Organisasi Internasional Alumni Al Azhar (OIAA) Indonesia ini menyampaikan, NWDI adalah wadah perjuangan menjaga dan memegang teguh amanah. Hal ini tercermin pada amanah di kata wathan. “Menjaga tanah air bukan hanya kewajiban organisasi dan kewajiban kebangsaan. Tapi juga kewajiban keagamaan, hukumnya fardhu ain, itu yang disampaikan oleh Maulanasyikah,” katanya.

