Boris Johnson’s incomprehensible appeal

I will never understand the appeal of Boris Johnson: the overgrown schoolboy with an overdeveloped sense of self and an obviously overactive libido; his affected mannerisms, his disheveled hair, his hanging shirt tails and his performative jogging in his woolen cap and flowery swim shorts. It all smacks of scruffy chic, an indifferent attitude to which only the privileged can fully indulge.

But his rotten heart is his artifice. He’s a con man who has carefully constructed a lovable jester persona his party has long invested in, a seemingly affable prankster whose antics would be more at home on the set of a “Carry On” movie than in the n 10, and yet, who has a wide following that affords him the platform to not only act like a jerk, lie and blame others, but still be forgiven with the well-worn excuse of “Well, that’s it.” is just Boris”.

This established pattern took root in his childhood and is one he never outgrew. He wanted to be “king of the world” and in his world everything and everyone revolves around him. He’s here to entertain, distract and brag. And her blonde ambition knows no bounds. He’s on stage, in the spotlight, and he loves to perform.

And even now, when his lies are exposed, when his job is on the line, the defense is the ridiculous idea that he was “ambushed” by a cake. And even when he resorts to playground abuse to shut down his opponents with personal mockery, his acolytes still surround him with a sycophancy that smacks of Stockholm Syndrome, rooted in their need for personal survival.

And at a serious time, – when Johnson should be tried for his abysmal handling of Brexit, for presiding over the worst Covid death rates in Europe, for his defense of Owen Paterson in an outrageous lobbying scandal, at a cost of crisis life, for allegations of blackmail by his party’s whips against powerful MPs, accusations of billions of pounds of furlough fraud, for millions distributed to party donors in contracts of ‘PPE rushed, for murky interior design funding deals, for illegal gatherings and dogs evacuated from Afghanistan before people, – instead he went out for a cake. Most likely a Colin the caterpillar cake.

This is pure Boris and if that’s not the end of him then that’s shameful, but depressing experience tells us that most likely he’ll hang on.

An enlightening account: A friend took part in the infamous zipline incident – ​​a photo op that resulted in the then Mayor of London being suspended five meters above an east London park in a stunning wedgie, legs akimbo, feet apart, while still waving two fluttering polythene Union Jack flags and sporting an awkward smile. He looked like a clown to everyone.

And the whole show only happened because Johnson refused to reveal his actual weight to the machine operator, which would have allowed the physics to keep the whole shebang balanced and moving. His economy with the truth caught up with him that day and literally saw him hoist himself up by his own firecracker.

Did he care? Did he sodomize. He loved her. He captured the attention. It was Boris, game for fun, man of the people.

But even that is tied to a lie. Because despite his best efforts to fool around, popularize himself and portray himself as an ally of the Common Man, the one on their side, snubbing the establishment, raising his clenched fist at authority, Boris Johnson is the very embodiment of law. And everything from his carefully crafted tousle to his contempt for the dignity of high office to his thinly disguised prejudices can’t quite separate him from who he is and what he stands for. And this is the establishment. White, puffy and privileged. And a narcissist who only plays by his own rules.

And for that, his party congratulates him. Even Baroness Davidson, now so vocal in her convenient condemnation of her character, was once a playful pal, making him the subject of her filthy, post-Brexit sexual innuendos when she spoke of ‘retiring our huge Johnson’ as ‘Labor was still groping with its flies’. All of this, based on everyone knowing what Boris looks like, so what’s not to appreciate and forgive?

Well, who’s laughing now?

But there is, of course, a pathetic fatality in all this. How can you invest so much in a man whose job it is to be a Chancellor, and then be surprised that it ends with the police knocking on his door?

Johnson made fun of all of our lives. And while Sue Gray may still be waiting to push ‘send’, she must already know, deep in her heart, that whatever her conclusion on ‘partygate’ is, Boris Johnson is behaving very badly, is a chain liar, a terrible leader, and a British prime minister who uses a Russian president as a shield against accusations of tyranny leveled at his own MPs.

How weird this country has become.

But it would be naive to believe that if Johnson leaves, everything will be fine, the fractures will heal and we will all be back to normal. Johnson did not create the disengagement that Brexit feasted on. He did not set us on a journey of political degradation or sow the first seeds of the division that pitted communities against each other and fueled an atmosphere of hatred and prejudice against “others”.

He did not trigger this crisis of confidence in politics or diminish our faith and trust in politicians, but he took advantage of it and made it worse. And that will be Johnson’s legacy. Because despite all the arguments about his leadership during a pandemic, despite all the claims about vaccine deployments and a successful booster program, what people will remember is that a politician cannot be trusted. And like all Big Dogs, Johnson will leave the others to clean up that stinky mess behind him.