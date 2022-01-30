Of them New Jersey gym owners who have kept their business open despite COVID-19[female[feminine Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s lockdown orders were sentenced to a year’s probation.

“To be sentenced to probation for removing the doors of our own building, while felons are being released, is an absolute joke,” Frank Trumbetti, co-owner of Atilis Gym, told Fox Business Sunday.

Co-owners Ian Smith and Trumbetti pleaded guilty to fourth degree contempt of court, Smith said on Instagram Wednesday. The maximum penalty was a $10,000 fine and 18 months in jail.

“Thank you to everyone who joined our sentencing hearing. There were so many that the server went down,” Smith announced on Twitter Thursday. “We got a year’s probation for the crime of opening our doors to stop the goons in the government from kicking us out of our gym.”

Despite the sentencing, Smith added that the gymnasium is “open and will remain open at all costs.”

The charge came after the owners decided to remove the doors to the gym to prevent law enforcement from locking them out of the building.

The owners made headlines at the start of the pandemic when they defied shutdown orders and reopened their business, setting the stage for a legal battle that lasted nearly two years.

The duo became the face of the lockdown resistance movement, going so far as to create a directory of businesses that also refused to close.

“We’re going to reach that tipping point where there are too many open companies to punish,” Smith said on FOX Business. Varney and Co. at the end of 2020. “And it will all come crashing down like a house of cards.”

“Think of it as a Yelp Directory for companies that challenge everything COVID Restrictions “, Smith continued. “Whether it’s complete closures, arbitrary time limits on when they can and can’t serve alcohol or when they can’t serve food .”

Trumbetti told Fox Business they intended to keep fighting, saying they “made a pact that we would fight this tyranny to the end no matter what.”

“Today is day 685 of fourteen days to flatten the curve, we’ve had over 348,000 visits without a single COVID outbreak linked to our facility,” Trumbetti said.

The co-owner added that he hopes their story can serve as a “wake-up call” for the country.

“If I have to go to jail to wake up this country to how corrupt it really is, then I guess I have to take that risk, because what I have is worth fighting for,” Trumbetti said. “If they’re willing to put me in jail for fighting for our rights, maybe that’s what America needs to see to wake up and fight for what’s rightfully ours.”

In his Instagram post, Smith shared his optimism that their legal fight will eventually undo the lockdowns.

“We plan to take power away from the governor and set a precedent that this can never happen again,” Smith said.

They also have no plans to close the gym anytime soon.

“Unless we’re in jail, Atilis Gym Bellmawr will be open every day,” Trumbetti said.