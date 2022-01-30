Trump dangles prospect of pardons for January 6 defendants





CONROE, Texas Former President Donald Trump is dangling the prospect of pardons for supporters who took part in the deadly assault on the US Capitol on January 6 if he returns to the White House.

“If I run and if I win, we will treat these people fairly from January 6,” Trump said Saturday night at a rally in Conroe, Texas. “And if it requires pardons, we will grant them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

The offer represents an attempt by Trump to further downplay the largest attack on the seat of government since the War of 1812. Participants smashed windows, assaulted police officers and sent lawmakers and congressmen fleeing to save their lives while trying to stop the peaceful transition. of power and the certification of the victory of his rival Joe Biden.

More than 700 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes in connection with the riot, marking the largest investigation in Justice Department history. The tally includes more than 150 people charged with assaulting police officers, more than 50 charged with conspiracy and seditious conspiracy charges against the founder and leader of far-right militia Oath Keepers and 10 other members or associates.

More than 100 police officers were injured, some seriously, after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, following a Trump “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House in which he falsely claimed that Biden won the election thanks to a massive voter turnout. fraud.

On Sunday, two Republican senators criticized Trump’s suggestion to pardon as inappropriate. Maine Senator Susan Collins, one of seven GOP senators who backed an unsuccessful attempt to convict Trump on impeachment charges for his role in stirring up the Jan. 6 riot, said he would be ‘highly unlikely’ she would back him if he ran in 2024.

“January 6 was a dark day in our history,” she told ABC’s “This Week.” “We should let the legal process continue.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R.S.C., dismissed Trump’s comments as sending the wrong message that it’s okay to sully the Capitol. For the Jan. 6 offenders, “I hope they go to jail and have the book thrown at them, because they deserve it,” Graham told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

As president, Trump has used his power of pardon to pardon or commute the sentences of numerous political allies, friends and associates, including his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon; his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort; his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn; and a longtime friend and political ally, Roger Stone.

Trump criticized the Democratic-led House for its ongoing investigation into the riot.

As his supporters swarmed the Capitol on Jan. 6, Trump ignored desperate pleas from his allies to forcefully disavow the attack and repeatedly praised those who participated in the protest.

“It was a lot of love there,” he recently said of those who attended the rally in an interview on Fox News. “Believe me, there was a lot of love and a lot of friendship and people who love our country.”

Trump, who was impeached by the House for his role in inciting the insurgency but acquitted by the Senate, teased a third run for the White House in 2024.

