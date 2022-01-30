Jokowi dan Ma’ruf Hadiri Pengukuhan Kepengurusan PBNU





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia — Ketua Umum PBNU KH Yahya Cholil Staquf (Gus Yahya) menyatakan President RI Joko Widodo(Jokowi) dan Wakil Presiden RIMa’ruf Amin serta sejumlah tokoh dan ulama akan menghadiri prosesi pengukuhan Pengurus Besar Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) masa khidmat 2022-2027. Pengukuhan digelar di Gedung Pertemuan, Olahraga, dan Seni atau Dome Balikpapan, Kalimantan Timur, Senin (31/1) pagi. “Insyaallah Presiden hadir, Wapres hari ini sudah ada di sini,” kata Gus Yahya usai gladi bersih di Dome, Minggu (30/1) malam seperti dikutip dari Antara. Pengukuhan dan pelantikan pengurus PBNU akan dipimpin langsung oleh Rais Aam PBNU KH Miftachul Ahyar. Presiden diundang untuk memberikan sambutan pengukuhan. Selain itu, sebagian pengurus yang dikukuhkan telah hadir di Balikpapan. Sebagian lagi tidak bisa hadir namun tetap akan mengikuti prosesi pengukuhan secara daring. Pengukuhan kali ini juga disiarkan secara langsung melalui 750 kanal YouTube santri serta kanal YouTube NU Online sehingga bisa diikuti oleh para Pengurus Cabang, MWCNU, hingga Ranting NU. Pengukuhan juga akan didahului penandatanganan nota kesepahaman antara PBNU dengan dua kementerian, yaitu Kementerian Kelautan dan Perikanan dan Kementerian Lingkungan Hidup dan Kehutanan. Menurut Yahya, kerja sama dengan Kementerian Kelautan dan Perikanan (KKP) untuk memberdayakan kampung nelayan. Kerja sama NU dengan Kementerian Lingkungan Hidup dan Kehutanan tentang peremajaan kebun kelapa sawit dan reboisasi yang melibatkan petani kecil pinggir hutan. Nota kesepahaman itu juga akan langsung ditindaklanjuti dengan pencanangkan kampung nelayan mandiri di Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT) yang akan digelar pada tanggal 5 Februari 2022. Untuk pemberdayaan masyarakat petani sawit akan dicanangkan di Palembang pada 11 Februari 2022. Pada kesempatan pengukuhan ini juga, di pelataran Dome digelar pameran manuskrip turots, atau pameran kitab-kitab klasik karya ulama Nusantara. Ada banyak kitab yang dipamerkan, di antaranya sebuah kitab yang dimaknai atau dikasih arti oleh Syaikhona Kholil Bangkalan. “Pameran turots ini diinisiasi beberapa kiai muda yang menginginkan apa yang mereka sebut Nahdlatul Turots yang berarti kebangkitan warisan intelektual ulama nusantara,” katamantan juru bicara kepresidenan era Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) itu. Kitab-kitab yang dipamerkan menggambarkan tentang betapa kaya warisan intelektual nusantara sebagai sebuah pergulatan dari para ulama nusantara. “Manuskrip yang dikumpulkan para kiai muda ini ada yang sangat tua bahkan ada karya yang belum diterbitkan,” kata Yahya. Karya para ulama nusantara ini menunjukkan betapa kuatnya Islam Nusantara yang memiliki rujukan yang otentik dan kokoh untuk wawasan keagamaan. “Kita memiliki struktur keagamaan kita sendiri yang tidak kalah kokoh dibandingkan struktur keagamaan dari belahan dunia mana pun,”ujar Yahya. (Antara/kid)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20220131014917-20-753102/staquf-jokowi-dan-maruf-hadiri-pengukuhan-kepengurusan-pbnu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos