AIFF welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to build a ‘modern football stadium’ in Ladakh





During his Mann Ki Baat radio show on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said that Ladakh will soon be provided with an impressive open synthetic track and an Astro Turf football stadium.

New Delhi: The Indian Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to build a ‘modern football stadium’ in Ladakh, saying the initiative will help develop local talent in the union territory . During his Mann Ki Baat aired on the radio on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said Ladakh will soon be blessed with an impressive open synthetic track and an Astro Turf football stadium. “This modern football stadium in Ladakh will also have an eight lane synthetic track. Apart from this, there will also be a hostel with one thousand beds. You will also like to know that this stadium has also been certified by FIFA,” said the prime minister. The AIFF, for its part, thanked the prime minister and said it would look forward to using the facilities for talent scouting and even national team training in the future. Ladakh’s new football stadium can play a vital role in helping to develop local talent which in turn will benefit Indian football, AIFF Deputy General Secretary Abhishek Yadav said. The AIFF scouting team is looking forward to getting involved and using the facilities for scouting and even national team training in the future. AIFF remains grateful to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports Shri Anurag Thakur for all the support.” The stadium is built at a height of over 10,000 feet and its construction will soon be completed. It will be the largest open stadium in Ladakh with a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

