At a rally in Texas, Trump all but promised a racist civil war if he was indicted





For a nation that woke up every morning for nearly two years to a Groundhog Day of pandemic and paranoia, the scenes of Donald Trump’s last comeback rally on Saturday at a fairground in the Eastern Plains from Texas to Conroe could certainly numb the American mind with an overwhelming sense of deja vu.

The long line of Trump fanatics, braving the January prairie chill to see the twice impeached ex-president and past rows of vendors, including the occasional Confederate flag. Then the viral clips of True Believers the woman in her Trump 2024 hat explaining that the Joe Biden currently in the White House is fake and the real one was murdered on Gitmo in March 2019, another woman peddling a book with all the tweets from Trump before he was banned from Twitter, and the guy peddling doses of the COVID-19 quack cures ivermectin while lashing out at anyone who wore a mask for trying to save Grandma.

As darkness fell and the crowd swelled to the thousands, the audio system blared the late Laura Branigans Gloria, the same tune that had electrified most Trump followers at the DC Ellipse on the morning of the 6th January 2021. -Trump One America News Network, or OANN, analysts expected the 45th president as an antidote to what they called President Bidens’ first-year division, emphasizing Liz Harrington’s words for Trump to unite us. But more mainstream outlets like CNN were obsessed with the possible retirement of footballer Tom Brady, having wisely decided after Jan. 6 not to cover Trump’s words live, but to review his rallies only if he actually makes news. .

Hey, guys… Trump made news! Sadly.

In fact, the man who occupied the White House just over a year ago gave one of the most incendiary and dangerous speeches in the Americas’ 246-year history. It included a call for utter chaos on the streets to thwart the US justice system and keep Trump from going to jail, as the noose tightens over overlapping criminal investigations in multiple jurisdictions. And it also included a stunning campaign promise that Trump would seek to abuse the power of the presidency to pardon those involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

It is impossible for me to underestimate or minimize the importance of this moment, and I hope that my colleagues in the media who too often over the past year have implored or even claimed a return to politics of normality, when we are far from normal will wake up and see this. Of course, the Bidens presidency deserves our scrutiny, with praise for what went right (an economic boom) and criticism for what went wrong (broken climate promises and student debt). But as Biden seeks to restore democratic standards, a shadow ex-president so far unpunished for his role in an attempted January 6 coup is rebuilding a cult-like movement in the heartland of America, with all the personal grievances and calls for Brownshirt-style violence that marked the lowest moments of the 20th century. On the 89th anniversary of the date (January 30, 1933) that Adolf Hitler rehabilitated after his attempted coup to seize power in Germany, do we repeat past mistakes of complacency and understatement?

Amid predictable reiterations of the big lie that Bidens’ legitimate 2020 election was stolen and his other narcissistic chatter, Trump’s lengthy speech to Conroe contained three elements that marked a dangerous escalation in his post-presidential run, post-January. 6 rhetoric. Let’s assimilate and analyze each of them:

For the first time, Trump, if he somehow wins re-election in 2024 and when he returns to the White House in January 2025, has dangled pardons in front of those convicted of crimes during the January 6 uprising on Capitol Hill. If I run and win, we will treat these people fairly from January 6, he told the rally, adding: And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons, because they are treated so unfairly. The statement raises as many questions as it answers, for example, did he include several or all of the 700+ mostly low-level insurgents, or was he sending a message to his higher-up friends like Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon , Mark Meadows and others who could be the subject of criminal investigations?

But two things are clear. The first is that Trump, facing Jan. 6 investigations in Georgia and possibly the U.S. Department of Justice, is committing a form of obstruction of justice in full view of the public, because the future possibility of a pardon offers an incentive to stay on past presidents. good side and not testify against him. The other is that abusing the constitutional power of a presidential pardon intended by pardon and genuine clemency editors to clean out the prisons of his political allies is a banana republic-type thing, the ultimate bottom made inevitable when Trump was allowed to abuse his grace powers during his 2017-21 tenure.

In a sign that Trump is growing concerned about the overlapping investigations, the remarkable evidence uncovered by the House committee on Jan. 6 that will likely be referred to the Justice Department, the county grand jury inquiry Fulton on Georgia’s election tampering and the unrelated investigation into dodgy Trump family finances in New York, he explicitly called for mob action if charges are brought in any of those jurisdictions. Said Trump: If these radical and vicious racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we have in this country the biggest protest we’ve ever had…in Washington DC, New York, Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt.

Of course, the last time Trump used his megaphone to summon a large crowd (it will be wild! he tweeted) was on January 6, and we all remember how that protest went. . Experts here refer to Trump’s practices as stochastic terrorism, sweeping statements in the media that aim to stir up spontaneous acts of violence, in this case to intimidate prosecutors or even grand jurors weighing charges against Trump. While his January 6 exhortations were the prelude to a coup attempt, Trump’s inflammatory remarks to Conroe sound like a call for a new civil war by naming both the locations and the casus belli.

But let’s take a step back and dig deeper into arguably the most important and alarming word in Trump’s statement: racist. At first glance, this seems out of left field, in the sense of what might be racist to examine a white man’s role in a coup attempt or his ruined financial books? Except it happens that three of the top prosecutors investigating Trump, Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, and new Manhattan District Attorney , Alvin Bragg, as well as House Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, are all black.

Thus, it is both alarming and yet entirely predictable that Trump would dump the essence of racial allegations onto his pile of fiery grievances, knowing how that will play with Confederate flag aficionados within the cult of ex-presidents. By tying skin color to his appeal to crowds in Atlanta or New York, Trump seeks to ignite a race war no different, really, from Dylann Roof. Roof used a .45 caliber Glock handgun, while Trump uses a podium and right-wing cable television network services. Unfortunately, the latter method might prove to be more effective.

What happened in Conroe, Texas on Saturday night was not politics. A politician looking to win back the White House could craft a narrative around Bidens’ struggles with inflation or with COVID-19 and argue, absurd as it is, given Trump’s failures on the pandemic and elsewhere that he could do better for voters. But increasingly, Trump is less of a politician and more of a cult leader adjacent to politics. He doesn’t so much want to make America great as he wants to keep Donald Trump out of jail, and the most narcissistic POTUS ever is willing to tear America in half to make that happen.

Trump’s main weapons are fear and intimidation. To save American democracy, those tasked with bringing to light a former president’s serious crimes and misdemeanors on Capitol Hill and in these key courthouses must be prepared for the violence Trump is inciting and must muster the courage to end their work. My fear is that Trump’s speech to Conroe will live in infamy, but the only reason it happened is because we didn’t hold Trump accountable for trying to destroy American democracy on January 6th. .. not yet. Now Trump has told us unequivocally how he plans to break the nation this time. We can act forcefully to stop its new insurgency and punish its past crimes or we can sit back and let the comet of autocracy strike.

