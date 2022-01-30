RI-Singapore extradition agreement, pending ratification by DPR-RI

Jakarta, InfoPublik The Indonesian government has never been slow to eradicate criminal acts that cross national borders, such as corruption, narcotics and terrorism.

This is at least reflected in the content of the Indonesia-Singapore extradition agreement, which was signed by the Minister of Law and Human Rights (Menkumham) RI, Yasonna H. Laoly, and Singapore Law Minister K. Shanmugam at The Sanchaya Resort Bintan, Bintan Regency, Riau Islands Province, last Tuesday (25/1/2022).

The signing took place in the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong.

For the new extradition agreement, the retroactivity period has been extended (from) originally 15 years to 18 years in accordance with Article 78 of the Penal Code (KUHP),” Indonesian President Jokowi said during a a press conference broadcast on YouTube from the presidential secretariat. channel, Tuesday (25/1/2022).

Extension of the retroactive period, which means that this agreement is retroactive from the date of enactment) for the last 18 years. In addition to the retroactive period, this extradition agreement also agrees that the determination of the nationality of the perpetrator of a crime is determined at the time the crime is committed. It is to prevent privilege which may arise as a result of the change of nationality of the perpetrator of the crime in order to avoid legal proceedings, Minister Yasonna said after the signing.

The explanation in international law is that extradition is a process by which a country, such as Indonesia, can ask a person who, according to its law, is deemed to have committed a crime even if the person concerned is abroad, like in Singapore, for example. Thus, the agreement in the Extradition Treaty generally becomes the basis on which a country can request the return of a suspect who is or is being detained in another country.

Those extradited include those who have been charged with crimes but not tried. People who have been tried but managed to escape from detention, as well as those who have been sentencedin absentiaalso fall into the category of extradables.

Apart from the extradition agreement with Singapore, Indonesia has also entered into extradition agreements with several other neighboring countries, namely Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, People’s Republic of China , Hong Kong and South Korea.

Furthermore, Menkumham Yasonna also explained that this agreement covers 31 types of criminal acts whose perpetrators can be extradited, such as corruption, money laundering, bribery, banking, narcotics, terrorism and the financing of terrorism-related activities.

This extradition treaty will create a chilling effect for criminals in Indonesia and Singapore, he said.

During the meeting in Bintan, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Lee also witnessed the signing of 15 other documents in the areas of strategic cooperation between the two countries in the fields of politics, law, security , economy and socio-culture.

Difficult discussions on the extradition treaty since 1972

The extradition treaty between Indonesia and Singapore has been in operation since 1972. Discussions on the treaty in detail only started in 2004.

Indonesia has a stake in the extradition treaty to arrest the corrupt who usually flee to Singapore. Furthermore, the agreement can also be a legal instrument for the return of state assets which are also hidden.

Discussions on the draft extradition treaty proved difficult. Consequently, the two countries have just signed it on April 27, 2007 in Bali. This is partly because Singapore insists that the extradition treaty agreement must be agreed with other treaties.

The pact in question is a defense cooperation agreement or defense cooperation agreement. In the Defense Cooperation Agreement, Singapore requested that the air and sea areas around Sumatra and the Riau Archipelago be used for military training for the Singaporean military. Something that may be difficult to accept for the Indonesian side.

Perhaps this hurdle caused the two countries to tug of war in agreeing on an extradition treaty.

In 2007, discussions on the Extradition Treaty were held alongside the ratification of the Indonesia-Singapore Security Cooperation Agreement. When drafted, Committee I of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 2004-2009 in a working meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs on June 25, 2007, refused to ratify the agreement of security cooperation that had been signed. so it had an impact on the ratification process of the extradition treaty between Indonesia and Singapore.

Finally, the process of ratifying the extradition treaty and the security cooperation agreement between Indonesia and Singapore has not been approved by the House of Representatives (DPR). Hence, many fugitives of crime from Indonesia who run and hide in Singapore. One of the reasons is that the two countries do not have an extradition treaty.

Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna explained that the extradition agreement, which was re-signed last week in Bintan, was progressive, flexible and anticipatory to current developments and future, forms and modes of criminal acts, explained Minister Yasonna.

Even though the extradition agreement has been signed, we all still have to wait for the agreement to be ratified by the DPR-RI.

Photo caption: Indonesian Minister of Justice and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly and Singaporean Minister of Justice K. Shanmugam signed the extradition agreement at Sanchaya Resort Bintan, Bintan Regency, Province of Riau Islands, last Tuesday (01/25/2022). The signing was assisted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong (Kemenkumham Documentation)