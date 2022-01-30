Trump promises to forgive Capitol rioters for tricks of assistant Nixon dictators | donald trump





Donald Trump’s promise to pardon supporters who attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 was the business of dictators, warned Richard Nixon’s White House lawyer.

Trump made the promise at a rally in Conroe, Texas on Saturday.

If I run and if I win, he said, referring to the 2024 presidential election, we will treat these people fairly from January 6. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will grant them pardons because they are treated so unfairly.

More than 700 people have been charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol, around which seven people died as Trump supporters tried to prevent the certification of his electoral defeat, in the service of his lie that she would have was caused by electoral fraud. More than 100 police officers were injured.

Eleven members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia have been charged with seditious conspiracy. Trump himself was impeached for inciting the riot. Ten House Republicans voted for impeachment, but Trump was acquitted when only seven Republican senators found him guilty. This left him free to stand for election again.

John Dean, 83, served as a White House attorney from 1970 to 1973 before being disbarred and detained following the Watergate scandal, which led to Nixon’s resignation in 1974. Dean responded to Trump on Twitter .

This is beyond being a demagogue towards the stuff of dictators, he wrote. It challenges the rule of law. Not confronting a bully only encourages bad behavior. If thinking Americans don’t understand what Trump is doing and what the criminal justice system needs to do, we’re all in big trouble!

Trump has been generous with ruling pardons, including Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn, both now targeted by the House committee investigating Jan. 6 and with Trump in his sights. On Sunday morning, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, widely seen as a relative moderate within the Trump Republican Party, was asked if pardons should be offered to Capitol rioters.

Of course not, he told CNN State of the Union. Oh my God. No.

Even Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina senator and tenacious Trump ally, said the former president was wrong.

I don’t want to send signals that it was okay to defile the Capitol, he told CBS Face the Nation. I want to discourage what people did on January 6, and those who did, I hope they go to jail and have the book thrown at them because they deserve it.

But a moderate Republican, Susan Collins of Maine, indicated Trump’s hold on the party.

Appearing on ABCs This Week, the senator said Trump should not have pledged to grant pardons. We should let the legal process continue.

But Collins, who voted to condemn Trump for the attack on the Capitol, did not say she would not support him if he ran for president again.

Well, that’s certainly not likely given the many other qualified candidates we have who have expressed an interest in running, she said. So it’s very unlikely.

Trump leads polls for potential Republican nominees for 2024.

Others lamented Trump’s words in Texas. Richard Painter, a White House ethics counselor under George W Bush, said the pardon promise should, constitutionally speaking, bar Trump from running again.

That alone aids or comforts an insurrection within the meaning of the 14th Amendment, Section Three, Painter wrote. Trump is DISQUALIFIED from public office.

Trump has also complained about investigations into his business and political affairs that landed him in legal danger. On Sunday, Graham, whose actions for Trump are under investigation in Georgia, said he would cooperate if asked.

Yeah, he said. Call me.

But he also complained about an alleged effort here to use the law, I think inappropriately. So I don’t know what they gon’ do in Fulton County [Georgia]. I don’t know what the January 6 committee is going to do. I expect those who defile the Capitol will be prosecuted. But there is a political movement that is using the law to try to stop Trump from running. And I, in particular, don’t like or appreciate it.

In Texas, Trump urged his supporters to protest.

If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, he said, I hope we’re going to have in this country the biggest protests we’ve ever had in Washington DC, in New York, Atlanta and elsewhere, because our country and our elections are corrupt.

Prosecutors, he said, were trying to put me in jail. These prosecutors are vicious and horrible people. They are racists and they are very sick. They are mentally ill. They are suing me without any protection of my rights by the Supreme Court or most other courts.

Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor now a legal analyst for NBC, said: Trump isn’t just encouraging his supporters to violence if he’s arrested[ed], it also signals that hell forgives them, just as hell forgives [January 6] insurgents.

Will this finally inspire prosecutors to hold him accountable for his crimes?

