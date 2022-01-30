Politics
Tory anger as Boris Johnson confirms tax rise: MPs urge him to rethink the move while backlash grows
Boris Johnson was urged to think again after joining the Chancellor and vowing that the national insurance hike will go ahead in April.
The Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak wrote a joint article defending the 1.25 percentage point increase in NI, saying it was vital to fund the Covid NHS backlog, as well as fixing the social care system.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss admitted that tax rises were never popular, but said the money needed to be raised.
It came as research showed that the NI hike will clobber firms in the constituencies of Mr Johnsons Cabinet. Senior Tory MPs called on the Prime Minister to reverse his decision because of the looming cost of living crisis.
The Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak wrote a joint article defending the 1.25 percentage point increase in NI, saying it was vital to fund the Covid NHS backlog, as well as fixing the social care system
Robert Halfon, chairman of the education select committee, said: All I can do as an MP, a backbench MP, is just to urge the Government to think again. I hope that the Government make cost of living the No 1 priority.
He called on ministers to look at different ways to raise the money that the rise is forecast to produce, such as a windfall tax on big business.
Mr Halfon added: I just want the Government to go back to being the government that was elected in 2019 and put cutting the cost of living first and foremost, and helping struggling families across the country.
Former Cabinet minister John Redwood told BBC Radio 4s The Westminster Hour: Im going to carry on urging the Prime Minister to do the right thing. I want him to succeed. I strongly believe this is a dreadfully bad decision. Its bad economics, its worse politics.
It is dangerous for him, for the country, for all of us.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss admitted that tax rises were never popular, but said the money needed to be raised
Mel Stride, chairman of the Treasury committee, agreed, saying: I think this is the wrong decision.
Taxes are heading to their highest level since Clement Attlee (in the late 1940s) and we need to be getting them down where the opportunity arises.
The recent extra headroom in the borrowing numbers provided this opportunity which would also have helped with cost of living.
Former housing secretary Robert Jenrick has also called for the tax rise to be delayed, saying 2022 will already be exceptionally hard for families.
There had been claims the PM was wobbling on the national insurance rise, but in an article for The Sunday Times, he and Mr Sunak defended it.
The pair described themselves as tax-cutting Conservatives and Thatcherites, in the sense that we believe in sound money.
But they added: We must go ahead with the health and social care levy. It is the right plan. They insisted the increase was progressive because higher earners pay more, and said: There is no magic money tree.
Miss Truss said: As soon as possible, we want to be in a position to lower our tax rates, we want to drive economic growth, because ultimately that is what will make our country successful.
But we do face a short-term issue, which is that we have spent significant amounts of money dealing with the Covid crisis that does need to be paid back.
Former Cabinet minister John Redwood (pictured) told BBC Radio 4s The Westminster Hour the NI hike was a ‘dreadfully bad decision’
Labors leveling up spokesman Lisa Nandy called on ministers to rethink the planned rise, adding it would see incomes squeezed even more.
She said: You can’t possibly hit people with more taxes at the moment. Its just simply not possible for a lot of people to survive.
It came as research by the TaxPayers Alliance revealed that a middle-class household will pay more than 1 million in tax over their lifetime.
The group said the 1.1 million lifetime tax bill on an income of 60,000 would mean having to work for 18 years just to pay it off.
Analysis of official statistics found the poorest households will work for 24 years to pay off their tax bill, leaving just 16 years of income for themselves.
It found that middle-class households are set to pay almost 180,000 in employer and employee national insurance contributions over a lifetime, even before the planned rise in April.
Alliance chief executive John OConnell said: With the tax burden at a 70-year high, typical families are now tax millionaires. Taxpayers already toiling half their working lives just to pay off the taxman cannot be asked to endure any further crippling tax hikes.
Has Rishi brought Boris to heel… or is Downing St dogfight set to continue?
By Jason Groves
Rishi Sunak was growing increasingly alarmed last week at Boris Johnsons public wobble over whether to press ahead with the controversial increase in national insurance.
Tory MPs, galvanized by the Daily Mails Spike the Hike campaign, were piling pressure on the Prime Minister to reopen what was a done deal to break the partys manifesto pledge on tax and pour billions more into health and social care.
And Mr Johnsons resolve appeared to be crumbling. In one interview last week, the PM refused eight times to say whether the tax rise was going ahead. Tory MPs telling Mr Johnson that saying the tax would help him stay in office said he was receptive to the idea.
The Chancellor planned to tackle the PM directly over the issue at a summit on the cost of living. But with Mr Johnson tearing up his diary to hold crisis talks with mutinous MPs over the Partygate row, the summit kept being delayed.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak was seen walking his dog with his wife Akshata Murthy near Downing Street in Westminster on Sunday after defending the National Insurance increase
Privately, some Cabinet ministers were willing the rebels on. I hate it, said one. I dont think youll find many people lifting a finger to save it if we go down that route. In the Treasury, alarm bells were getting louder by the day.
A source acknowledged it was ultimately up to the PM, but warned that if the tax hike was delayed, it would never be introduced, adding: Then all youre left with is an unfunded 12 billion spending commitment.
On Friday, Mr Sunak got his chance to stage an intervention. Treasury sources dismissed suggestions that he threatened to resign.
But in a one-to-one meeting with the PM, he did not thin his words on the political and economic consequences of dropping a plan that was agreed in September after months of negotiations.
The Chancellor said public spending would have to be cut, or other taxes raised, if the hike was spiked. He also said that, without a long-term income stream in place, the PM would struggle to credibly claim he had met his pledge to fix social care.
The thing looks an uneasy one. In their article in The Sunday Times, the two men claim to be tax-cutting Conservatives while backing a huge tax rise. Mr Sunak has succeeded in jolting the PM back into line. But history suggests that if Mr Johnson finds himself in a tight political spot in the coming days and weeks, the Chancellor may find the battle is not over.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10457917/Tory-anger-Boris-Johnson-confirms-tax-rise-MPs-urge-rethink-backlash-grows.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022