Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi says India successfully fought off new Covid-19 surge, praises vaccine feat | Latest India News





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first Mann Ki Baat of the year, said the country was successfully battling the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He praised the large number of children aged 15 to 18 vaccinated against Covid-19. It is a matter of pride that so far almost 4.5 million children have taken the Covid vaccine. Our people’s faith in our country’s vaccine is a great source of strength. Today, the number of COVID infections is down. This is a very positive sign, he said, while reiterating the importance of taking possible precautions. It is important to defeat COVID and ensure economic progress. He said that corruption is like a “termite” that makes the country hollow and that all people in the country must work together to rid the nation of it as soon as possible. The Prime Minister began his speech by urging people to visit the National War Memorial in New Delhi. We saw the ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ near India Gate and the nearby National War Memorial flame merged into one. At this moving moment, many compatriots and the family of the martyrs had tears in their eyes, he said. Some veterans have written to me that ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ (at the National War Memorial) is a great tribute to the martyrs I ask you to visit the War Memorial As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, many awards such as PM Bal Puraskar, Padma awards were also announced. Check live updates here: He then shared that he received a large number of postcards from children across the country and outside as well. Over a million children have sent me their Mann Ki Baat by postcard. These postcards come from many parts of the country and even from abroad. These postcards provide a glimpse of our new generation’s broad and comprehensive outlook for the future of our country. In his usual style, the prime minister went on to talk about some of the country’s citizens whom he calls unsung heroes. He referred to Tayammal’s family in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, who earn their living by selling tender coconut water. Despite financial difficulties, she spared no effort to educate her children. She even donated 1 lakh for a school. It takes a very big heart to do that, he says. Speaking of the citizens’ love for nature and compassion for every living thing, Modi said, “A glimpse of our culture was seen when a tigress from MP’s Pench Tiger Reserve bid farewell to the world. People called this tigress Collar Wali Tigress and were heartbroken when she passed away.

