Donald Trump endorses Texas Republicans at Conroe rally ahead of March primaries – Houston Public Media





Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather during a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe on January 29, 2022.

Former President Donald Trump publicly endorsed several Republican politicians vying for re-election in Texas this year at a rally in Conroe on Saturday night, including Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Abbott and Paxton — along with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who are also re-elected this year — addressed the crowd ahead of Trump’s appearance. Republicans in Texas have all touted their support for the former president and his policies, with Abbott saying he was “the only governor in United States history to build a wall on our border.”

Abbott continued building Trump’s border wall using a combination of state funding and public donations. During his speech, Abbott said the state was using the same contractors offered by the Trump administration.

The rally took place in Montgomery County — the county in which Trump performed best in the 2020 election. Those in attendance included Republican County Judge Mark Keough, who also backed the former president during the a speech earlier in the evening.

Trump took the stage around 7:30 p.m. and launched into a nearly hour-and-a-half-long speech, beginning with the former president stressing the importance of the upcoming election in November.

“Nine months from now, the people of this state will be sending a thunderous message,” he said. “You’re going to tell them ‘don’t mess with Texas,’ because Texas never turns blue.”

Trump then expressed his support for Abbott, Paxton, Patrick and Miller, as well as several Texas Republicans at the local and state levels.

“They all have my complete and total approval,” Trump said.

A man draped in a “Trump 2024” banner waits for President Donald Trump to speak during a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe on January 29, 2022.

Thousands gathered at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in support of the 45th president, including 26-year-old Jaz Postrano, who attended the rally with her boyfriend.

Postrano said she wasn’t completely swayed by Trump’s endorsements.

“So far I’m not really seeing too much action with Greg Abbott,” Postrano said. “I think the abortion law is a bit strict, in terms of not being able to have an abortion…if you were to get raped or it was incest, I think that’s very far.”

Postrano added that she was waiting for Trump to announce another run for office in 2024, something he heavily alluded to throughout his Saturday night speech.

During his speech, Trump continued to repeat the false claim that voter fraud cost him the 2020 election and outlined several potential priorities for his hypothetical 2024 campaign, such as an immediate ban on critical theory of race and ensuring that those charged in connection with the US Capitol insurgency were treated “fairly”.

“If I run and if I win, we will treat these people fairly from January 6,” he said. “And if it requires pardons, we will grant them.”

At least 733 people have been charged in connection with the riot, according to George Washington University’s program on extremism. At least 64 of those charged are from Texas, including 10 residents of the Houston area.

Mike Parker, 33, attended the rally with his two children. He said he largely agreed with Trump’s endorsements and that his speech left him hopeful for the future.

“I feel the red wave is coming and on its way,” he said. “The Great Reset is going to happen here halfway through.”

