Trump suggests he could pardon Jan. 6 defendants if he returns to White House





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he would consider pardoning defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot if he returns to the White House.

“Another thing that we will do, and so many people have asked me, if I run and if I win, we will treat these people fairly from January 6,” Trump said at a rally in Conroe, in Texas. “And if it requires pardons, we will grant them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

At the instigation of the then-president, a crowd of Trump supporters broke through barricades and rioted in the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, forcing members of Congress to evacuate as they certified victory of Joe Biden’s Electoral College.

Five people died in events related to the attack.

More than 700 people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the Capitol riot. The Justice Department said the investigation and prosecution of those involved in the attack would likely be one of the largest investigations in United States history “both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and volume of evidence”. By the end of December, at least 165 defendants had pleaded guilty, most to offenses carrying a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

Prosecutors said some of the hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol were ready for battle, wearing helmets and tactical gear. Several were seen on video or in photos carrying baseball bats and other weapons. The riot left halls of Congress with shattered windows, vandalized walls and ransacked offices.

Separately, the House created a select committee of Democrats and two Republicans last July to investigate the attack, which reviewed any action or inaction by Trump and his allies. The panel, chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., subpoenaed a growing list of Trump allies and former Trump officials.

“What this non-selection committee is doing and what the people who are running these prisons are doing is a disgrace,” Trump said on Saturday. “We will treat them fairly and we will take care of the people of this country, all the people of this country.”

The former president, impeached by the House following the attack for “incitement to insurrection” but acquitted by the Senate, teases a new candidacy for the White House.

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, one of seven GOP senators who joined Democrats in voting to convict Trump, said Sunday she was “unlikely” to support him if he stands presented in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“Well, that’s certainly not likely given the many other qualified candidates we have who have expressed an interest in running,” Collins said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R.S.C., called Trump’s suggestion of pardons for the Jan. 6 defendants “inappropriate.”

“No, I don’t want to send any signal that it was okay to desecrate the Capitol,” Graham said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” adding, “There are other groups with causes that might want to come down ‘to the violent way these people get forgiven.”

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire also said he does not believe the Jan. 6 defendants should be pardoned. “People who participated in the riots and frankly the assault on the US Capitol must be held accountable. There is a rule of law,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

