IMF says China’s economic imbalances have worsened

Chinese growth in 2022 is now forecast at 4.8%, down from the previous outlook of 5.7%



Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to seek an unconventional third term.AFP

Imbalances in China’s economy have deepened and delayed China’s transition to consumption-led growth, the International Monetary Fund said in an annual review on Friday, reducing its outlook for the country this year.

The IMF’s assessment, in its review of Article IV, reflects the growing concern of some economists and officials that greater state intervention in the economy could frustrate the long-standing goal of China of “high quality” growth – growth driven by consumption rather than investment.

Beijing has managed an impressive economic recovery since the start of 2020, when authorities locked down much of the country to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The economy grew 8.1% last year, a sharp improvement from 2.3% for all of 2020. But the rebound relied heavily on public sector investment and exports, while private spending plunged. And in the last months of 2021, growth has slowed markedly.

The strict restrictions imposed by the authorities in the event of a pandemic have made consumers hesitant to spend. A cascade of policy measures over the past year – centered on reining in what President Xi Jinping sees as capitalist excesses, including real estate speculation – has also dampened sentiment among private businesses and individuals.

Reflecting continued weakness in consumption, the IMF now expects China’s gross domestic product to grow 4.8% this year, down from its previous projection of 5.7%.

“Growth momentum has slowed considerably, with consumption lagging behind all other parts of GDP,” said Helge Berger, IMF mission chief for China.

Moreover, according to the IMF study: “The investment-led recovery has reversed earlier, hard-won progress in rebalancing, adding to the challenges of achieving sustainable high-quality growth over the medium term. “.

Chinese leaders are expected to set a growth target of around 5.5% for 2022, according to Chinese economists who consult with the government. While the figure may seem low for a country that has historically posted higher growth rates than the world, it could still prove overly optimistic, given that economic expansion slowed sharply to 4% in the last quarter of the year. last year.

Some economists have questioned the rationale for what they see as an ambitious growth target, as it would inevitably lead to increased government spending on expensive projects, which would further increase China’s already high debt levels.

But there is political pressure to ensure continued strong growth ahead of a major Communist Party conclave at the end of the year, when Mr Xi is expected to claim a tradition-breaking third term.

“Part of his belief that the East is rising and the West is declining,” said a government-affiliated Chinese economist, implies that China’s economy continues to outperform that of the developed world, particularly that of the United States. United.

The U.S. economy grew 6.9% in the fourth quarter, marking the strongest year of growth in nearly four decades.

To support the slump in economic activities, Beijing stepped up monetary and fiscal easing, cutting interest rates, encouraging banks to lend and prompting local governments to increase infrastructure spending.

“We would like China to do better than 4.8%,” said the IMF’s Mr. Berger. “But what is currently in the political pipeline is not enough.”

IMF recommendations to Chinese authorities include allowing a higher budget deficit, which could allow the government to drastically cut corporate taxes, or redirecting government resources to households rather than more investment public.

“Funding money into the pockets of low-income families could help boost consumption,” Berger said.

But so far, Chinese policymakers have focused on using supply-side measures to boost production instead of taking steps to increase consumer spending significantly.

The uneven recovery of the Chinese economy is also amplifying a downward trend in productivity growth, or output per worker and per unit of capital, according to the IMF report. Productivity growth in China has declined markedly in recent years as the public sector expands, crowding out private companies that tend to be more nimble and profitable.

The report shows that public companies are, on average, only 80% more productive than private companies in the same sector. Yet state-owned enterprises are playing an increasingly important role in China’s economy, with authorities turning to them to secure supplies during the pandemic and implement Beijing’s push for technological self-sufficiency amid heightened tensions with the West.

The IMF called on China to carry out long-awaited public sector reforms and facilitate competition between private and state-owned enterprises.

Beijing attributes the delays in this reform in part to a tense climate with the main trading partners, mainly the United States

According to the report, Chinese officials have stressed to the IMF that “external decoupling pressures” are adding headwinds to the economy, which Beijing says requires giving state-owned enterprises a bigger role in strategic sectors.