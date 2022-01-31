Trump says he would consider pardons for Jan. 6 defendants if elected





CONROE, Texas Donald J. Trump said Saturday that if elected for another term as president, he would consider pardoning those prosecuted for attacking the United States Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year.

He also called on his supporters to stage large protests in Atlanta and New York if prosecutors in those cities, who are investigating him and his businesses, take action against him.

The promise to consider pardons is the farthest Mr Trump has gone in expressing support for the Jan. 6 defendants.

If I run and win, we’ll treat those people fairly starting Jan. 6, he said, addressing a crowd at a fair in Conroe, Texas, outside of Houston. which seemed to number in the tens of thousands. We will treat them fairly, he repeated. And if it requires pardons, we will grant them pardons, because they are treated so unfairly.

At least 700 people have been arrested in connection with the January 6 uprising, including 11 charged with seditious conspiracy. Some said they thought they were doing Mr. Trump’s bidding.

As president, Mr. Trump pardoned a number of his supporters and former aides, including Michael T. Flynn, his first national security adviser, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and Stephen K. Bannon, his former campaign strategist and White House Counsel, who was accused of defrauding donors of a privately funded effort to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Members of both parties chastised the remarks on Sunday, including lawmakers who fled rioters as they entered the Capitol and the Senate Chamber. Max Rose, a Democrat seeking to reclaim his New York seat from Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, one of the Republicans who voted to overturn the election results, called on his opponent to condemn the remarks.

If Congresswoman Malliotakis truly cares about America, she must not only speak out against Donald Trump’s promise to these insurgents, but make it clear that their beliefs are right, Rose said in a statement.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine, one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Mr. Trump in his second impeachment trial for inciting insurrection, told ABCs This Week on Sunday that she does not believe the The former president should have made those comments, adding, “We should let the legal process continue.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Republican who once again became an ally of the former president after condemning him following the Jan. 6 riot, called the remarks inappropriate.

I don’t want to insist that soiling the Capitol is okay, Graham said, speaking on CBS Face the Nation. I don’t want to do anything that would make this more likely in the future.

In his Saturday speech, Mr. Trump also took aim at the New York State Attorney General and the Manhattan District Attorney, who have both been investigating his businesses for possible fraud, and the Fulton County District Attorney. , Georgia, which is appointing a special grand jury to investigate Mr. Trump’s efforts to nullify the results of the 2020 election in that state.

He urged his supporters to stage large protests in New York and Atlanta, as well as in Washington, if those investigations result in action against him.

Ivanka Trump. The former president’s daughter, who was one of his top advisers, was asked to cooperate after the panel said it gathered evidence that she implored her father to stop the violence as her supporters took storming the Capitol.

Mark Meadows. Mr Trump’s chief of staff, who initially provided the panel with a wealth of documents showing the extent of his role in efforts to overturn the election, is now refusing to cooperate. The House voted to recommend holding Mr. Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress.

Scott Perry and Jim Jordan. Republican representatives from Pennsylvania and Ohio are among a group of GOP congressmen who have been deeply involved in efforts to overturn the election. Both Mr. Perry and Mr. Jordan refused to cooperate with the panel.

Big tech companies. The panel criticized Alphabet, Meta, Reddit and Twitter for allowing extremism to spread on their platforms and said they failed to cooperate adequately with the investigation. The committee issued subpoenas to the four companies.

Roger Stone and Alex Jones. The panels’ interest in the political operative and the conspiracy theory indicate that investigators are determined to learn the details of the planning and financing of the rallies that lured Trump supporters to Washington based on his lies on a stolen election.

Michael Flynn. Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser attended an Oval Office meeting on December 18 in which attendees discussed seizing voting machines and invoking some emergency powers in matter of national security. Mr Flynn has taken legal action to block the subpoenas.

John Eastman. The lawyer has come under intense scrutiny since penning a memo outlining how Mr Trump could stay in power. Mr. Eastman was present at a meeting of Trump allies at the Willard Hotel, which became one of the main focuses of the panel.

If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or corrupt, we’re going to have the biggest protests in this country we’ve ever had, he said.

The event in Conroe drew Trump supporters from across Texas and as far away as New Jersey and Washington state, some of whom had camped at the fairgrounds for several days. For much of Saturday, a festive atmosphere reigned, with billowing flags and ubiquitous T-shirts declaring Trump 2024.

As his speech stretched into an hour, Mr. Trump’s rhetoric became sharper and his attacks on the media more labored. The press is the enemy of the people, he declared, prompting angry boos, adding: Corrupt media will destroy our country.

