Boris Johnson: MI5 must investigate PM as security risk after Partygate leaks





MI5 should investigate Boris Johnson as a security risk following the leaks of TV footage and emails about the No 10 parties, David Blunkett says. The emergence of the evidence suggests the prime ministers staff do not have the first idea about the potential of cyber-attack, the former Labor cabinet minister warned. The counterterrorism division of the Met, together with MI5, should take a very urgent look. I would be very surprised if theyre not, Lord Blunkett said. The call comes amid an allegation that Mr Johnson left top-secret documents lying around when visitors came to his Downing Street flat prompting his aides to ban him from taking the files upstairs. Martin Reynolds, the prime ministers private secretary, insisted he approve secret intelligence requests in his No 10 office, after complaints about security in the home he shares with his wife Carrie, The Sunday Times reported. Dominic Cummings became alarmed over the frat house atmosphere in the flat and in the couples private rooms at Checkers, the prime ministers country retreat, the paper claimed. Lord Blunkett seized on the evidence of parties that has come to light, ahead of the release of Sue Grays heavily censored report, as early as Monday. Theres a real problem, I think, at Downing Street in terms of understanding the genuine security that they should have in place, he told LBC-Radio. Asked if he considers Mr Johnson a security risk, Lord Blunkett replied: I think so, yes. The way that this has emerged and its in the public interest that it has but the way its emerged asks me to ask the question, what if it was a foreign power with malign interests that had actually infiltrated the systems at Downing Street, including CCTV and the like?. It clearly wasnt, but at one stage, I was thinking, who knows, whos behind this, as well as Dominic Cummings. Lord Blunkett added: Whilst we must clear up, who did what and why and whether they let us down very badly, in terms of the breach of rules that they were making in the long term, weve got to get these other issues sorted. Theresa May reportedly ordered some intelligence to be withheld from Mr Johnson when he was her foreign secretary, after he earned a reputation for lax security. Documents are taken home in red boxes by ministers to read overnight, including some at the highly classified strap level. The Sunday Times reported that Mr Cummings found Carrie Johnson and her friends relaxing while the prime ministers red box sat open and strap documents were left lying around. It also claimed that Ms Gray uncovered evidence that several of Ms Johnsons friends were given the access code to go in and out of the Downing Street flat.

