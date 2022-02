modi: Why wait until 2047? Get rid of the graft now, says PM Modi | India News

In his monthly address on Mann ki Baat radio, the Prime Minister read a postcard addressed to him by a girl from Prayagraj mentioning her dream of a corruption-free India by 2047. He said: You talked about an India without corruption. Corruption hollows out the country like termites do. Why wait until 2047 to get rid of it? All of us, compatriots, the young people of today must do this work together, as soon as possible and for this it is very important that we give priority to our duties. Where duty is felt, duty comes first, corruption cannot even dream of entering. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that corruption is like a termite digging the country and the task of making India corruption free without delay. He urged all citizens to work together to get rid of this threat as soon as possible.In his monthly address on Mann ki Baat radio, the Prime Minister read a postcard addressed to him by a girl from Prayagraj mentioning her dream of a corruption-free India by 2047. He said: You talked about an India without corruption. Corruption hollows out the country like termites do. Why wait until 2047 to get rid of it? All of us, compatriots, the young people of today must do this work together, as soon as possible and for this it is very important that we give priority to our duties. Where duty is felt, duty comes first, corruption cannot even dream of entering. Modi also talked about a postcard from a girl from Assam who expressed her wish to see India as the cleanest country in the world, completely free from terrorism, among 100% literate countries, with zero accident and able to deliver food security with sustainable technology by 2047. The Prime Minister said, “What our girls think, the dreams they see for the country are coming true, adding that you will certainly India the way you want it to be”.

The Prime Minister also referred to the merger of the Amar Jawan Jyoti near the India Gate and the flame at the National War Memorial. Many compatriots and families of martyrs had tears in their eyes on this moving occasion, Modi said. He added that the names of all the brave who have been martyred since Independence have been inscribed in the memorial. He said some former army soldiers had written to him saying that the Amar Jawan Jyoti lit at the memorial is a symbol of the immortality of martyrs. Modi urged people and their family members to visit the National War Memorial whenever they get the chance.

Referring to the unveiling of a digital sculpture by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, the Prime Minister said: We can never forget how the country welcomed this, the outpouring of joy that popped up from all corners of the country; the kind of feelings expressed by each compatriot.

Modi also mentioned how the unsung heroes who received Padma awards have done extraordinary deeds under ordinary circumstances.

In his radio address, the Prime Minister said that Ladakh will soon get an open synthetic track and an artificial turf football stadium which is being built at a height of over 10,000 feet. It will be the largest open stadium in Ladakh where 30,000 spectators can watch matches together.

