Donald Trump teases 2024 White House race, says he pardoned supporters who attacked US Capitol





Former President Donald Trump again teased a run for the White House in 2024 at a campaign-style rally in Texas on Saturday night, pledging to consider pardons for supporters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump, who has maintained a stronghold on the Republican Party since losing to President Joe Biden, has repeatedly hinted that hell is running to return to power. Trump and numerous Republican lawmakers have also claimed without evidence that Biden robbed the White House and downplayed the Capitol attack, which led to more than 700 arrests and injured more than 100 law enforcement officers.

If I run and if I win, we will treat these people fairly starting January 6, Trump told the crowd in Conroe, Texas, speaking about his supporters who tried and failed to prevent the certification of the votes of the Bidens Electoral College. And if it requires pardons, we will grant them pardons because they are treated so unfairly.

The Trump-led protest on January 6 quickly turned violent after speeches by several people who refused to accept the 2020 election results, including Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was stripped of his attorney’s license at New York in part for suggesting having a trial by combat. daytime.

When news spread that Vice President Mike Pence had rejected Trump’s push to unilaterally reject some of Bidens’ electoral votes, an authority the Constitution framers had never granted, Pence said supporters of Trump had called for his hanging.

Makeshift gallows appeared in full view of the Capitol, and the crowd chanted, Hang Mike Pence, as they jostled with Capitol police.

According to the Associated Press, at least 150 people have been charged with assaulting police officers and more than 50 are charged with conspiracy.

The United States House of Representatives impeached Trump for inciting an insurrection against his own Capitol.

The AP noted that Trump has repeatedly used clemency powers to help political allies and friends, including Roger Stone, his former campaign staff Steve Bannon and Paul Manafort, and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. .

