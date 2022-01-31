Active Characters in Nature-Loving Students, from President Jokowi to Soe Hok Gie: Okezone Education





JAKARTA – The love of the outdoors makes some people determined to enter the world of nature lovers. Being part of a nature-loving student isn’t easy. The reason is that it takes determination and a strong mentality. However, the following figures persist in engaging in nature activities by joining as nature-loving students. The following figures are active in nature-loving students. Herman Loud Herman Lantang was an activist of the Soekarno era. Herman was born in Tomohon, North Sulawesi on July 2, 1940. While studying at the University of Indonesia, Herman is said to have served as the president of Mapala UI in the period 1972-1974. Not only that, it turns out that Herman is also one of the founders of the student activity unit for nature lovers at the University of Indonesia as well as the pioneer of Indonesian mountaineers and explorers “The Legend “. Herman is a friend of the Soe Hok Gie figure. The man whose full name is Herman Onesimus Lantang died in March 2021. Joko Widodo President Joko Widodo is an alumnus of Gajah Mada University. While studying there, Jokowi was active in several student activities, one of which was mapala. The man who was born in Surakarta, June 21, 1961, joined Mapala Silvagama. Silvagama is the name of the student activities unit of the Faculty of Forestry UGM. Jokowi even took part in an expedition to Mount Kerinci, West Sumatra in 1983.

Soe Hok Gie Soe Hok Gie is an activist of Chinese-Indonesian origin who is quite critical of the policies of the governments of Presidents Soekarno and Suharto. He was a student at the Faculty of Letters of the University of Indonesia, majoring in history in 1962-1969. Soe Hok Gie became one of the founders of the student organization for nature lovers at the University of Indonesia (Mapala UI). Tired of the situation full of intrigue and political conflict among students at that time, Hok Gie proposed to form an organization that could become a forum for various groups of students to come together. His name has now remained etched in the hearts of nature lovers. Khofifah Indar Parawansa Khofifah Indar Parawansa has been the governor of East Java since 2019, as well as the administrator of the PBNU for the period 2022-2027. This woman born in 1965 studied at Airlangga University in 1984. Having mountaineering as a hobby, Khofifah joined the Nature Lover Students Association of Airlangga University. It is reported that Khofifah climbed several mountains, such as Mount Arjuna, Welirang, and even Semeru. *Reported by various sources Pratitis Nur Kanariyati/MPI Research

