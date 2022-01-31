Philippines elections expose the politics of Chinese politics

Author: Editorial Board, ANU

When, how and why does domestic politics shape Southeast Asian states’ relations with China?

It’s almost a trick question not only the diversity of Southeast Asian political systems, but the multiplicity of interests that bear on foreign policy within individual states mocks the idea of ​​domestic politics as a single and coherent force.

A more manageable question might be: to what extent public opinion define the conditions under which Southeast Asian governments work with China?

If only it were easy to find out exactly what South Asian audiences think of China. And then to know what influences their thinking. In Japan or Australia, where the public is regularly polled on these issues, public opinion is hardly exempt from the filter of state and other interests.

In Southeast Asia, the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institutes Southeast Asian state survey is an invaluable snapshot of elite opinion, but is not necessarily an accurate barometer of the opinions of ordinary citizens, filtered or not. While pollsters in the major electoral democracies of Indonesia and the Philippines sometimes take the temperature of voters on China, across the region the polls are too infrequent and the methodologies too inconsistent to make generalizations about regional trends in public opinion.

As politicians dishonestly say, the only poll that matters is an election. Indeed, the best clues to how public opinion shapes the behavior of national governments is to look closely at how China becomes an issue in election campaigns.

As Richard J Heydarian points out in this week’s main article, all the ingredients for the politicization of relations with China are present in the elections in the Philippines which will take place in May 2022. Since the election of populist Rodrigo Duterte in 2016 , the bilateral relationship between China and the Philippines, a treaty ally of the United States, has undergone a dramatic transformation. While demonstrating amplifying public outrage over Chinese actions in the South China Sea, the Duterte administration has focused on soliciting Chinese investment in infrastructure and industrial development.

Again real tracking on projects to which Chinese lenders have committed to support was disappointing, and China continues to push the boundaries in the South China Sea. Dutertes’ critics accuse him of moving closer to Beijing with little to show, whether on the South China Sea dispute or the economic transformation of the Philippines.

The criticism appears to have been registered with the outgoing president. Now, in his final months in office, Duterte has taken a starkly divergent tone on China as the majority of candidates running to replace him distance themselves from the politics of the China administration. Only current favorite Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr promises continuity with Dutertes’ conciliatory approach; other candidates promise a return to cover or pro-Western positions associated with the Philippine military establishment.

Duterte and his administration may have defied political gravity by seeking close economic ties with Beijing while leaving the South China Sea issue unresolved, emboldened by stratospheric approval ratings for Duterte and his war on drugs. brutal but popular. As the country looks past Duterte’s penal populism and toward a more conventional president from the Manila-based oligarchy, foreign policy politics could revert to the historical average. In the turbulent democracy of the Philippines, writes Heydarian, public opinion and military sentiments reign supreme. Whoever succeeds Duterte will be under enormous pressure to adopt a calibrated assertiveness to the South China Sea disputes, but also a measure of geopolitical pragmatism in dealing with China.

It is difficult to generalize from the Philippines to the rest of Southeast Asia. The Philippines is a treaty ally of the United States, and there is public goodwill toward the United States there. The electoral system allows for a diverse field of presidential candidates who can win with a plurality of votes. Elections are deemed to be competitive, with candidates having more incentive to bow to public opinion than to respect elite consensus on foreign policy.

More fundamentally, there are real and persistent differences within the political elite over how to balance the economic opportunities and security risks associated with China’s rise, and how to manage relations with United States. The military, with its longstanding ties to its American partners, is a key part of this conversation.

In short, the ingredients for politicizing relations with China are present in the Philippines to a greater extent than elsewhere in the region, even in countries that are at least undemocratic.

In Malaysia, competition between internally divided party coalitions has preserved a political consensus in favor of maintaining Chinese investment while quietly pushing back against the excesses of Chinese behavior in the South China Sea.

In Indonesia, although some politicians try their luck appealing to anti-Chinese (and often anti-Chinese) sentiment at election time, there is strong elite agreement on the economic benefits of a close economic and stable political relationship. with China. And the military’s political lobbying is more focused on protecting its domestic institutional territory than directing foreign policy. A vocal minority of voters and civil society denounces the alleged impact of Chinese investments on Indonesian workers and Indonesian sovereignty, but a silent majority simply wants better infrastructure and better jobs, regardless of whether these come with the help of Beijing.

While there is clearly much at stake for Sino-Philippine politics in the May election outcome, it is much less clear that this indicates a growing politicization of Chinese relations in Southeast Asia. To suggest otherwise, as with so much else about the region, would be to generalize at one’s peril.

