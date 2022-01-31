Boris Johnson ‘left highly classified papers lying around in his flat’





The Prime Minister already has a reputation for being chaotic (Picture: Getty) Boris Johnson has been accused of leaving top secret government papers lying around where it could be read by any visitor, sparking major security concerns. The Prime Minister left highly classified intelligence documents unattended in his family flat and at Checkers, according to an account in The Sunday Times. The paper cited two sources suggesting that in early 2020, the PMs former aide Dominic Cummings ordered a crackdown on Strap papers being put in Mr Johnsons ministerial red box. Mr Cummings is believed to have stepped in after finding the highly classified material at one of Mr Johnsons properties and in the upstairs part of the PMs official retreat, Checkers. Ex PM Theresa Mays former chief adviser Nick Timothy said that Strap papers which are identifiable because they are printed in pink would put lives at risk if they fell into the wrong hands. For those making light of STRAP material, its classified that way because it often depends on covert human intelligence sources he tweeted. (That) means if youre indiscreet with the information, youre putting the sources life in danger.

Dominic Cummings is said to have discovered highly sensitive papers lying around (Picture: REX) The revelations come with the PM facing continued pressure over lockdown-busting parties at Downing Street. The Sue Gray report into the various incidents at Number 10 is expected to be published on Monday with heavy redactions, amid an ongoing police investigation into partygate. The PMs future remains in doubt but the mood among Tory MPs is said to be shifting away from the idea of ​​ousting him in a vote of no confidence. However, more letters could go in at any point and if 54 of Conservatives do so then there will be a vote on Mr Johnsons leadership. After discovering the papers, Mr Cummings is said to have agreed with Martin Reynolds, the PMs under-fire principal private secretary, that Mr Johnson should only be given sensitive documents in his office or downstairs in his Downing Street home or Checkers, a Number 10 source told the Sunday Times. For those making light of STRAP material, its classified that way because it often depends on covert human intelligence sources. Which means if youre indiscreet with the information, youre putting the sources life in danger. Nick Timothy (@NJ_Timothy) January 30, 2022 Mr Johnson is known for his chaotic style, with Conservative MPs referencing an apparently poor grasp of detail and administration as major issues with his premiership. A third source told the paper that the PMs red box was regularly left outside the door of the flat on Saturdays. The official said: It would be there in the morning and often still there in the evening. He wouldn’t have touched it. Metro.co.uk has contacted Number 10 for comment. Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at[email protected]. For more stories like this,check our news page. MORE: Tory MP first to announce he would run for leadership if Boris Johnson quits

