PM Modi talks to Zelensky, call with Putin expected later today | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday as the ongoing conflict enters the 12th day, Indian government sources said. Prime Minister Modi has spoken with them twice earlier, since war broke out on Feb. 24 after Putin authorized a special military operation on Ukraine. Amid ongoing government efforts to evacuate Indians from Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi reaching out to leaders of warring nations is crucial. Follow live updates from the Russia-Ukraine war On February 25, Prime Minister Modi spoke with Putin and called for an immediate cessation of violence. The second call came on March 2, when Prime Minister Modi discussed with Putin the safe evacuation of Indians. On February 26, Prime Minister Modi spoke with Zelensky for the first time after an all-out war broke out between Russia and Ukraine on February 24. UNSC. The Centre, leading Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, has already approached Ukraine to ensure safe passage for the exit of Indian nationals. The Foreign Ministry has also called for a ceasefire, which Russia has implemented selectively. India’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war is crucial as it has expressed concerns for the safety and security of Ukrainian nationals and the sending of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but has refrained from resolutions against Russia at the United Nations. As Zelensky sought India’s political support, Prime Minister Modi expressed India’s readiness to contribute in any way to the peace efforts, as he expressed deep anguish and reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence, which he had also launched during his call with Vladimir Putin. Since the war broke out, Prime Minister Modi has held a series of meetings with high-level officials to review the progress of the evacuation operation as well as the situation of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Over the past week, more than 10,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga. With the exception of Kharkiv and Sumy, almost all Indians from other regions of Ukraine were evacuated. (With contributions from the agency)

