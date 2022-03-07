Barr says there’s no evidence Trump was ‘legally responsible’ for Jan. 6 attack





Former Attorney General William BarrBill BarrBarr says Trump is responsible for Jan. 6 riot “in the broadest sense of that word” MORE said that although former President TrumpDonald TrumpExpels Russia from the WTO Senate, the Senate Democrats call on Admin Biden to end Trump-era immigration rule, Iran flags potential cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog. MORE bears some moral responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, he hasn’t seen proof that his ex-boss was “legally responsible” for the riot.

“I didn’t see anything to say he was legally responsible for it in terms of incitement,” Barr told NBC’s Lester Holt in an interview that aired Sunday night.

“I think he was responsible in the larger sense of that word, in that it seems part of the plan was to send this group to the Hill. I think the idea was to intimidate Congress. And I think it was wrong,” Barradded.

Asked if he investigated Trump after the National Archives claimed he brought classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago compound after leaving office, Barr replied, “For you tell the truth, I probably wouldn’t.”

“The whole classification system is done by decree. It’s the president. The president decides everything,” he added.

NBC noted that there was no indication that Trump had officially declassified the documents before taking them.

In a three-page response to Barr’s remarks, the former president called him a coward, a big letdown and lazy, NBC reported.

Trump also claimed that ahead of the Jan. 6 rally, he suggested troops be stationed in Washington, D.C., and the Capitol, but that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) weren’t interested. .

“If they had accepted my offer, there would have been no ‘January 6th’ as ​​we know it. We would have had a minimum of 10,000 troops surrounding the Capitol, and no one would have come close, nor them,” Trump said in his response.

Meanwhile, a court filing from the House panel investigating the insurgency argued that Trump “engaged in a criminal conspiracy” in his efforts to prevent certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

Had this effort been successful, the electoral count would have been hampered, obstructed, influenced and (at the very least) delayed, all without any real legal justification and on the basis of the false pretense that the election was stolen,” the official said. Jan. 6. The committee wrote in a filing last week requesting documents from attorney John Eastman.

“There is no doubt that the president and the plaintiff attempted to achieve this specific illegal result,” he added.

The committee also alleged it had a good faith basis to conclude that the president and members of his campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States, marking the most serious allegations against Trump to date. .

Update: 11:10 p.m.

