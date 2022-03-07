Chinese tech nationalism is led by America

But President Xi Jinping is not leaving China’s technological destiny to the markets. Technological progress is a central element of the national policy enshrined in the 14th five-year plan. While in the past a government minister would have been tasked with managing this process, Xi oversees it directly.

The juguo system means that national resources can be mobilized and allocated regardless of cost.

As part of the move, the government is flooding Chinese tech companies with land, money and contracts. And it’s building an innovation ecosystem inspired by the Manhattan Project and NASA’s Apollo program, with a fully integrated incubation chain linking national labs, universities and high-tech science parks.

The Chinese government plans to build 10 national research labs, each with a different purpose, for example, an artificial intelligence lab in Shanghai and a quantum computing lab in Hefei and directly supervised by a member of the Standing Committee, the decision Supreme Leader of the Chinese Communist Party. body.

In addition, the authorities aim to establish 100 new technology centers and 100 additional high-tech industrial parks nationwide, and have introduced an accelerated IPO process, implemented through the new Shanghai Stock Exchange. Science and Technology Innovation Board (also known as Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board). the STAR market).

Local governments also have a crucial role to play in this process. And many are already innovating in the way they support technology development. Many local governments, such as in Shanghai, Chengdu, Hefei, and Chongqing, have adopted fund-of-funds structures and have begun to obtain significant stakes in companies. The Shanghai government has collaborated with Tesla, and the Anhui government has secured a stake in Chinese electric vehicle company Nio.

By encouraging venture capitalists to bring potential unicorns to their regions, local governments are positioning themselves to gain credit for the resulting GDP growth, job creation and innovation. China has already attracted thousands of people from around the world to fill research-related positions.

Regulation of tech giants

Certainly, over the past two years, China’s central government has taken sweeping steps to regulate and rein in tech giants in the name of antitrust, social fairness, and data protection. But, contrary to popular belief, this campaign does not contradict, let alone undermine, the goal of achieving global technological supremacy. In the long term, proper regulation will pave the way for robust growth of high-tech companies on an equal footing.

The regulatory crackdown has targeted consumer internet platform companies including Alibaba, Didi and JD.com. None operate in cutting-edge areas such as biotechnology, quantum computing, artificial intelligence and semiconductors where China hopes to catch up with the United States. Curbing their growth will not only stimulate competition in the sectors in which they operate; it could also free up resources, which could be redirected to the technological frontier.

Anyway, the juguo system means that national resources can be mobilized and allocated without accounting for the cost. That means the equivalent of billions, if not trillions, of dollars will go to subsidizing innovation, from supporting basic research to building science parks. This effort will inevitably waste resources. But Chinese leaders are confident that in the long run it will pay off.

This kind of thinking is the main advantage of a state-led strategy. Innovation is a very uncertain process, full of risks. Left to their own devices, private companies often prioritize short-term gains over opportunities to invest in innovation and develop basic skills.

The Chinese government, however, has the tools, the patience and the determination to effect long-term transformation, regardless of the short-term costs. The state will pay to cast a wide net in exchange for a big catch.

This strategy can help China accelerate its mastery of high-tech products, but to make real technological breakthroughs, the country needs a much more open education system. It must also create a process of innovation in which people are driven both by market rewards and an intrinsic desire to advance knowledge.

China’s old short, flat and quick investment strategy, which worked for sports and infrastructure, must give way to a new playbook for technology, embraced by a patient country with a patient population and patient capital.

One thing is clear: given China’s response to US pressure on its tech giants, it’s reasonable to assume that further restrictions will only strengthen China’s resolve to achieve technological self-sufficiency and, ultimately, , world primacy.

That should give the Biden administration food for thought as it considers its next steps.

Keyu Jin is an international guest speaker at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit on March 8.

