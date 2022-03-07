Connect with us

Politics

Erdoan speaks by phone with Putin on the Russian military operation in Ukraine

Published

3 days ago

on

By

 


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday about Russian military operations in Ukraine as well as Turkey-Russia relations.

In the appeal, Erdoan expressed his country’s willingness to contribute to the search for a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

Turkey’s president reiterated his call to pave the way for peace together, calling for an urgent ceasefire which he said would not only allay humanitarian concerns in the region but also provide an opportunity to seek a solution Politics.

He also called for the opening of humanitarian corridors that would allow aid to reach those affected by the military operation.

On Saturday, Turkey again offered to host the Russian-Ukrainian talks.

Since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, more than 1.5 million people have fled the country, including foreign nationals, many of whom were students in the Eastern European country.

Previous postBuhari travels to London for routine medical checks
Next postGlobal COVID-19 toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters 3rd year
Avatar