Thank God Donald Trump is not President right now





Whatever you think of President Biden, having him sit in the White House and Donald Trump not is the best thing the United States has to do in this current crisis.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine requires a response that is both firm and restrained, a difficult balance to strike as it requires a willingness to punish Vladimir Putin while preventing the cycle of escalation from spiraling out of control. It requires a combination of good judgment and diplomatic skills to execute correctly. Biden hasn’t been perfect, but so far his administration has mostly found the sweet spot. Good for him, and for us.

Trump, meanwhile, is doing what he always does: saying provocative and dangerous things.

Here he is Saturday night, addressing Republican donors in New Orleans:

Trump told donors we should take our F-22 planes, “put the Chinese flag on them, and bomb the shit” out of Russia. “And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it, and then they start fighting each other and we sit and watch.”

Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 6, 2022

Maybe he was joking. But presidents, and those who aspire to the presidency, do not have the luxury of frivolity when it comes to war and peace.

So let’s take it seriously. If he meant it, Trump’s proposal is the opposite of thoughtful and diplomatic: it’s dangerous and stupid. Dangerous, because (as it’s been said a million times before) no one should want the US and Russia to get into a firefight. In the best of cases, the conflict becomes World War III and ravages Europe; the worst case scenario would be for it to go nuclear and destroy human life on this planet. And that’s stupid, there’s no other word that one observer has called “the dumbest false flag operation in history”: Does anyone other than Trump think- it that the Russians would really be fooled by US warplanes attacking from US bases just because a different flag was painted on them? Even if this scheme worked improbably, the idea is that it would end in a war between China and Russia, which would also be terrible for the world.

This is the logic of the failed hustler that Trump was before he became president. The kind of guy who tried to put one on the suction cups only to get buried in a blizzard of lawsuits. Now he’s applying that same horrific thinking to an international crisis, offering further proof that this man doesn’t belong anywhere near the Oval Office or nuclear football.

In recent weeks, Trump has reminded us of three characteristics that make him unfit for national leadership in wartime:

He is erratic. In the space of just a few days, the former president went from praising Putin’s designs on Ukraine as an act of “genius” to pondering the possibility of secretly starting a war with the Russians. We saw this same kind of behavior during his presidency, when he openly flirted with nuclear war with North Korea, eventually falling in love with Kim Jong Un. He actively cultivated his aura of instability: Bill Barr says in his new book that Trump told him the secret to a good tweet was “just the right amount of crazy.”

Biden has contained the crisis with Russia by largely ensuring that Putin does not have to second guess his intentions, there will be no ‘no-fly zone’ in Ukraine, and NATO troops will not rush to Ukraine. If he were president right now, Trump’s brand of “leadership” would add another unpredictable element to a difficult situation that doesn’t need it.

He is surrounded by bad people. Trump’s comments came days after Fox News host Sean Hannity offered on his radio show to bomb a Russian convoy in Ukraine, “then nobody takes credit for it, so Putin won’t know.” no one to retaliate”. Hannity had Trump’s ear during the White House years, and it looks like he still does.

But it’s not just Hannity Trump’s sidekick, Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) tweeted about Putin’s assassination last week, drawing bipartisan condemnation. Meanwhile, Trump’s former secretary of state Mike Pompeo went in days from praising Putin as a “capable statesman” to suddenly calling for Taiwan to be recognized as a independent state. It is a move that would create unrest, even possible war, with China at the worst possible time. Trump doesn’t have all bad ideas. He gets bad advice.

He has this weird relationship with Putin. You don’t have to believe in “collusion” to see this. Before becoming president, Trump praised Putin when asked about Russia’s penchant for murdering journalists: “He leads his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike this that we have in this country.”

During the 2016 campaign, he openly called on Russia to let go of Hillary Clinton. And who can forget the 2018 Helsinki summit, where Trump sided with Putin against his own intelligence agencies over Russian interference in the presidential election? It doesn’t take a conspiracy theory, just the known public record, to think there’s something wrong with all of this. Biden’s loyalty at least looks a little simpler.

Finally, there is the nuclear issue.

One of the main arguments against electing Trump in the first place was that a bloviant narcissist like him should never, ever have access to atomic weapons.

This was true even when the risk of war with Russia seemed low to non-existent. Now? It could be catastrophic. Not just because Trump is so caught up in unpredictable impulses, but also because Putin, who has been happy to raise the specter of Armageddon for the past few weeks, might find his own trigger finger made more irritating by the behavior. less than stable from Trump. For the good of all humanity, the situation calls for more cool heads than fewer, and that’s just not what Trump brings to the table. Thank goodness he’s not president right now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theweek.com/russo-ukrainian-war/1010966/thank-god-donald-trump-isnt-president-right-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos