PM Modi talks with President Zelensky





Prime Minister Narendra Modi New Delhi: As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia rages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday interacted with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky . It will be the second time the two leaders have met since war broke out in the last week of February. Modi is also expected to interact with Russian President Vladimir Putin today. During a telephone conversation of about 35 minutes, the two leaders discussed the development of the situation in Ukraine . According to government sources, Modi appreciated the continuation of the direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine and thanked President Zelensky for the assistance provided by the Government of Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. He also called for the continued support of the Ukrainian government as India works to evacuate citizens from Sumy. The talks come amid efforts by India to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the war-affected country. According to official updates, around 16,000 citizens have been evacuated in the past week and a half. India brought back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after crossing these countries from Ukraine via land border transit points. During his February 26 exchange with Zelensky, Prime Minister Modi expressed New Delhi’s willingness to contribute to peace efforts and India’s deep concern for the safety and security of its nationals in Ukraine. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, he had also asked for help to quickly and safely evacuate the Indians. Reiterating his call for an immediate end to the violence and a return to dialogue, Modi had also expressed his deep anguish over the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict. Related News Russian-Ukrainian conflict: Prime Minister Modi speaks with Vladimir Putin and discusses the safe evacuation of Indians from conflict areas During their previous talks, Ukraine and Russia had sought India’s political support in the UN Security Council to stop Russia’s military offensive against its country. The Indian Prime Minister had spoken with the Russian President on the night of February 24 and then on March 2. During his last call, Prime Minister Modi reviewed the situation in Ukraine, particularly in Kharkiv and the two leaders had also discussed the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from the conflict areas, according to the cabinet of the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi meets with Russian President, discusses safe evacuation of Indians | recent news

