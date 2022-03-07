Donald Trump jokes about bombing Russia and framing China, criticizes West’s response to Ukraine invasion





Donald Trump has spoken out on the war in Ukraine, pushing the West to do more even though one of his ideas may be going too far.

Former US President Donald Trump has jokingly suggested that his country ‘put the Chinese flag’ on its F-22 fighter jets and ‘bomb the crap’ out of Russia in a bid to frame China and start a war between America’s two geopolitical enemies.

“We say China did it. And then they start fighting with each other, and we sit and watch,” Trump told Republican Party donors at an event on Saturday night. US time, a recording of which was obtained by The Washington Post.

The remark, which was reportedly made in jest (China doesn’t even have an F-22), made the audience laugh.

But Mr Trump also made a number of more serious comments about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, criticizing President Joe Biden and the NATO alliance for doing too little to help.

“Are all of these nations going to sit idly by and watch perhaps millions being slaughtered as the onslaught continues?” He asked.

“When do countries say, ‘No, we cannot accept this massive crime against humanity. We cannot let this happen. We cannot let this continue.

Bring the world’s best correspondents to the field as the Ukraine crisis unfolds with Flash. More than 25 news channels in one place. New to Flash? Try 1 month free. Offer ends October 31, 2022 >

The United States, NATO and various European countries have all stated, very publicly, that they will not directly intervene with military forces to stop the Russian onslaught. Instead, they provide military equipment, humanitarian aid and money to Ukraine.

Western allies have also imposed heavy sanctions on Russia, whose economy is already suffering greatly.

Ukraine has called for greater action, including imposing a no-fly zone, although experts have warned this will lead to a full-scale war between NATO and Russia.

During his State of the Union address last week, Mr Biden defended the current approach.

“We are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the Ukrainian people. Putin is now more isolated from the world than ever,” he argued.

“We are cutting off the biggest Russian banks from the international financial system. Preventing the Russian central bank from defending the rouble, rendering Putin’s $630 billion “war fund” worthless. We are stifling Russia’s access to technology, which will undermine its economic might and weaken its military for years to come.

etc But Mr. Biden also added this: “Let’s be clear, our forces are not and will not be engaged in a conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine. Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies in case Putin decides to keep moving west.

Hence the criticism of its predecessor.

“We need to get Biden to stop saying we’ll never attack Russia because they’re a nuclear power, right?” Mr. Trump said.

“Whether it’s fact or fiction. “We will not attack Russia. You see, it’s a nuclear power. Oh, thanks for telling us.

He also called NATO a “paper tiger”. During his time as president, Mr Trump threatened to pull the United States out of the alliance, accusing other member states of not spending enough on defense.

According to one of several books published after he left office, Mr Trump privately told his aides that he would withdraw from NATO in his second term.

In his address to Republican donors, Mr Trump also referred to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, whom he called “seriously tough”.

“He is absolutely the leader of this country,” he said, recalling that Mr. Kim’s military advisers and officers would “shrink” and “sit to attention” when he spoke.

“I want my people to act like this,” he joked.

The former president’s rhetoric on Ukraine has changed somewhat since the invasion began. He first called Vladimir Putin’s declaration that parts of eastern Ukraine were independent – the pretext for Russia’s attack – a “brilliant” gesture.

“I walked in yesterday and there was a TV screen, and I said, ‘This is great. Putin declares a large part of Ukraine, Putin declares it independent. Oh, that’s wonderful,” Mr. Trump said at the time.

“So Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a lot of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s going to come in and be a peacekeeper. He’s the strongest peacekeeping force – we could use him on our southern border. He’s the strongest peacekeeping force I’ve ever seen.

“There were more army tanks than I have ever seen. They will keep the peace well. No, but think about it, he’s a very smart guy. I know him very, very well.

“By the way, this would never have happened with us, if I had been in power. Not even thinkable. It would never have happened. But here’s a guy saying, “I’m going to declare a big part of Ukraine independent.

“He used the word independent. “And we’re going to come in and we’re going to help keep the peace.” You have to say it’s pretty smart.

Two weeks later, Mr Putin’s decision seems rather less judicious, as the Russian forces have met much stiffer resistance than he had expected. You can read the latest updates from Ukraine here.

Read related topics:ChinaDonald Trump

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/world/europe/donald-trump-jokes-about-bombing-russia-and-framing-china-slams-natos-response-to-invasion-of-ukraine/news-story/f13948e426806a08e42f3168847626c3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos