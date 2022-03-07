The President salutes people for the success of the Games





Children perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. [Photo by Feng Yongbin/chinadaily.com.cn]

The success of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics belongs to the Chinese people as well as people around the world, President Xi Jinping said. In a response letter to Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, Xi said China has fully honored its commitment to stage a streamlined, safe and splendid World Olympic Games, acclaimed by the international community. Xi’s letter, which was sent to Bach on Wednesday after the IOC chief recently wrote to him, was published on Sunday. The Chinese people are behind the country’s strength in hosting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Xi said in the letter. Thanks to the Games, he said, more than 300 million Chinese people have enjoyed ice and snow sports, injecting new momentum into the country’s efforts to promote the development of the Healthy China countryside, improve well -being of the population and opening up wider prospects for the development of winter sports in the world. Xi praised Olympians around the world who participated in the Beijing Winter Games, saying they respect and encourage each other and strive to give their best performances during the Games. Claiming that they were perfectly practicing the new Olympic motto “Faster, higher, stronger together”, he pointed out that the athletes also brought warmth and hope to people around the world, sowed the seeds of peace and friendship and unleashed tremendous power for humanity to strengthen solidarity. , overcome difficulties together in difficult times and work together for a common future. Xi expressed his gratitude to Bach and the IOC for their strong and sustained support for hosting the Games in Beijing. He said the Chinese government is willing to develop close cooperation with the IOC, always support its work, uphold the Olympic spirit and promote the solid development of the Olympic Movement, and jointly write a new chapter for building of a community of destiny for humanity. Bach wrote to Xi to congratulate China on the complete success of the Winter Olympics. In the letter, he praised Beijing for fulfilling its solemn commitment to host the Games.

