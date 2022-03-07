Operation Ganga is proof of India’s growing influence worldwide: PM Modi





India’s ability to evacuate its citizens from war-torn Ukraine through Operation Ganga is proof of the country’s growing influence in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. . Speaking at the inauguration of the city-based Symbiosis University’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, the Prime Minister said major countries were struggling to get their citizens out safely during the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Major countries find it difficult to evacuate their citizens But it is due to India’s growing influence in the world that we have brought thousands of students back to our homeland, Modi said, stressing confidence of the new India while noting that India today was innovating, improving and influencing the whole world. The Prime Minister said that India has now emerged as the world leader in sectors that were previously considered beyond its reach. India has become the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world. Seven years ago, there were only two mobile manufacturing companies in India. Today more than 200 manufacturing units are engaged in this work. Even in defence, India, which used to be recognized as the biggest importing country in the world, is becoming a defense exporter, Modi said, adding that two major defense corridors are emerging where the largest modern weapons would be made to meet the defense of the country. Needs. In a veiled survey of governments in the past, the Prime Minister, addressing students in the audience, said: Your generation is fortunate not to have suffered the ill impact of earlier defensive and dependent psychology. If this change has taken place in the country, then the first credit also goes to all of you, to our youth. The BJP’s boasting of Operation Ganga and its claims to evacuate students from the war zone has led to fierce saber slashes with other parties like Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and allies of the Shiv Sena in the three-party coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra criticized the BJP leadership and Mr Modi for politicizing the whole affair. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sena MK Priyanka Chaturvedi censored irresponsible comments by BJP leaders on the plight of students, NCP leader Sharad Pawar had chastised Mr Modi saying he was more important to the Center to focus on evacuating all Indian students stranded there. as the PM to inaugurate projects in Pune. Speaking in Osmanabad district today, Mr Pawar said: For the past few days I have been in contact with students stranded there. There are students from every village in Maharashtra who have gone there with the aspiration of becoming doctors. They are children from ordinary families and live there with no food, no water and enduring a precarious existence amid Russian bombardment. There should be no policy to get them out safely. Mr Gandhi and Ms Chaturvedi had criticized BJP leaders who remarked that students had gone to Ukraine because they had failed here and could not be admitted to medical colleges in India. Earlier this week, an op-ed from Sena in the Party Spokespersonsamana had accused BJP leaders of focusing more on holding tours in pollbound states rather than acting early to alleviate student suffering.

