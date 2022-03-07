Former AG Barr says he wouldn’t have sued Trump for Jan. 6 or taken classified documents





Former Attorney General William Barr said he believes former President Donald Trump was morally responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, but was not legally guilty.

Asked by NBC News’ Lester Holt if he considered Trump “responsible” for the violence on Capitol Hill, Barr said, “I think he was responsible in the broadest sense of that word, in that it seems like part of the plan was to send this group to the Hill. I think the idea was to intimidate Congress. And I think that was wrong.”

But, he added, he hasn’t seen evidence that Trump committed a real crime. “I didn’t see anything to say he was legally responsible for it in terms of incitement,” Barr said.

Holt interviewed Barr for a primetime special Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. This is Barr’s first TV interview since stepping down as attorney general in December 2020 after a tumultuous 22 months as the nation’s top law enforcement official.

Barr, a longtime supporter of broad presidential power often accused of acting as Trump’s lackey, was also asked if he investigated the former president over classified documents that the National Archives says , were taken to his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in Florida. after leaving office.

“To tell you the truth, I probably wouldn’t,” Barr said. He suggested that Trump fleeing with the documents was probably not illegal.

“The whole classification system is by executive order. It’s the president. The president decides everything,” Barr said, though there’s no indication that Trump officially declassified the documents that left the White House with him.

Barr sat down for the interview ahead of the release of his book chronicling his time in the White House, One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General. In a letter to NBC News responding to Barrs’ interview and his account of his time working for Trump, Trump said the book was “wrong” and called Barr a “coward” and a “big disappointment.”

During his tenure as Trump’s attorney general, Democrats and some former prosecutors criticized Barr for appearing to act as Trump’s personal attorney rather than an independent law enforcement official. Barr insisted to Holt that he was not Trump’s “toad” and defended decisions he made as attorney general that were in line with what Trump publicly demanded, often on Twitter .

Barr, who was also President George HW Bush’s attorney general, acknowledged that he spent much more time in the White House during the Trump presidency.

“I think I was probably in the Oval Office maybe six times when I was AG for Bush,” Barr said. When asked how many times he was there under Trump, he replied, “Scores. Scores.”

He said the meetings were “a bit like a game of floating cards”.

“There were always players coming and going,” he said. “And there was never really a beginning or an end.”

In an extensive interview with Holt, Barr defended some of his most controversial actions as attorney general, including a four-page letter he released ahead of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the campaign. Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election. Two federal judges later said the letter was misleading. Mueller himself also expressed frustration that Barrs’ letter did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of that office’s work and findings.

Barrs’ statement said Muellers’ team did not discover that anyone in the Trump campaign conspired with Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election. A judge said Barr omitted the fact that the report identified numerous contacts between members of the Trump campaign and people connected to the Russian government.

Barr said “I totally reject” criticism from the judges, Mueller and others about her letter. “It was not a summary of the report. It was a description of its basic findings. I stuck to the end result. You say guilty or not guilty. That’s what I did,” he said. he declared.

As for his decision to ease a prison sentence for longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, which Trump had repeatedly called unfair, Barr said, “I knew it would look bad. In the end Ultimately, all you can do is do what you think is right.”

Trump pardoned Stone during his final weeks in office.

Barr also defended his decision to remove Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, whose office prosecuted former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and was investigating Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and two of his associates. . Barr argued that getting rid of Berman had nothing to do with trying to protect Trump.

“I didn’t think there was a threat to the president,” Barr said, and the decision to put Berman “was my call.”

“I hadn’t really thought about him,” he said. “I wanted to make the change.”

Barr said it was also a coincidence that federal law enforcement officers violently evicted protesters from Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, in June 2020 just before Trump staged a photo op at a nearby church with Barr and others.

A report from the inspector general last year concluded that police initially stepped in so a contractor could put up fences not because of the Trump event. But the report says Barr urged officials to speed up the clearance process once Trump decides to cross the area that evening.

Will these people still be around when POTUS comes out? Barr was quoted as telling a US Park Police commander in the report.

Barr insisted to Holt that the park “was being cleared for law enforcement purposes” and added that “an attorney general does not come in and take operational control things”.

He said he found out he had to go to the park with Trump shortly before he left. “They told us he was going to walk 15 feet in front and we were going to follow behind. He had a very scowl on his face as he sort of walked, and I said, ‘It’s not going to exceed good.’ That’s what I thought.”

Barr said that despite the perception that he was deferential to Trump, he would stand up to the president when the occasion called for it, including rejecting his request that former FBI Director James Comey be prosecuted over allegations that he mishandled classified information.

Trump “was very, very upset that I didn’t press charges against Comey,” Barr said, but “the evidence wasn’t there, the evidence of intent.”

He also said he resisted Trump’s demand to release the results of an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The probe, which is being conducted by the special counsel John Durham, continues.

Barr said he told Trump that “we can’t run things on a political calendar.”

“I also felt that the idea that the election would hinge on whether there was a lawsuit against a lower-level person at that time, you know, on the door of the house thing. Russia, was a misperception,” he said. “I think people were worried about much bigger issues.”

As for his decision to allow the Justice Department to break with previous policy by giving prosecutors the go-ahead to pursue material allegations of voting irregularities and vote tabulation ahead of election certification amid allegations of Trump’s widespread fraud, Barr said he just wanted answers to some of the allegations that were already circulating thanks to Trump and his allies.

What he found did not make Trump happy.

“I quickly came to the conclusion that the initial things that were reported, like the Dominion machines and all these other conspiracy theories, were nonsense,” he said. And “this idea of ​​a downtown boiler room where people make fake ballots is a fantasy.”

Barr said that after publicly announcing on Dec. 1, 2020, that he had found no signs of widespread fraud, Trump became furious.

“It’s the craziest I’ve ever seen it,” Barr said.

He quoted Trump telling him, “Well, you know, I hear about these Dominion machines in Michigan. Some people think they should be seized.”

“And I said, ‘There’s no way the department is seizing these machines. There is simply no probable cause. “”

He said he told Trump, “The reason you’re where you are is because you put on a clown show at the lawyers,” a reference to Giuliani, who was a frequent critic of Barr’s.

Holt noted that in his book, Barr said he didn’t think Trump would ever back down, because in his universe, a loser was the lowest form of life. He asked Barr if he thought Trump really believed he had won the election.

“I think his attitude is probably it was stolen or if it wasn’t stolen, I want people to believe it was stolen,” Barr said. “It’s helpful. I’m not sure he’s, you know, really obsessed with finding out the truth there.”

Barr, whose book goes on sale Tuesday, is scheduled to participate in a live interview on NBC’s “TODAY” show Monday morning and will appear on NBC’s “Meet the Press” show next Sunday.

In his response, Trump said: Bill Barr cares more about being accepted by the corrupt Washington media and elite than about serving the American people. He was slow, lethargic, and I realized early on that he never had what it took to make a great lawyer. general.

It’s different from what Trump has said publicly. In February 2020, after Barr had been on the job for over a year and after giving Stone Trump a lighter sentence, he said of Barr: I think he’s doing a great job. He’s a strong guy.

