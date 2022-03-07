Trump-backed candidate pulls out of event after tirade over speaking order





Georgia congressional candidate Vernon Jones, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, angrily left an event in Jackson County on Saturday after a tirade expressing frustration with the speaking order.

Jones, who previously served in the Georgia House of Representatives as a Democrat, announced he had changed his party affiliation to Republican at a now infamous pro-Trump event in Washington, D.C. on 6 January 2021, just before supporters of the former president attacked the United States Capitol. “Donald Trump has just started. I’m on his team and we’re going to take this country back,” Jones said at the rally near the White House.

In early February, Jones announced he was forgoing a race to become Georgia’s next governor and would instead run for Congress in the southern state’s 10th district. Shortly after, Trump issued him an official endorsement.

In a video uploaded to Twitter Sunday by Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein, Jones can be seen venting his frustration at an event over the speaking order. The Trump-endorsed candidate says he was told he would speak second, but instead should take the stage before his GOP competitor Mike Collins.

Former Democrat Vernon Jones – now a Trump-backed candidate in Georgias 10th District walks out of a Jackson County GOP event last night because he was crazy about the speaking order.

— Greg Bluestein

“I came here because I’m a fighter,” Jones said, “but I’m not going to be put through any sleight of hand. I was selected to be the second person. Mike Collins was supposed to go through. first and all of you are now trying to change it.”

Someone off camera responds angrily, telling him he’s “a guest” and will “listen”. Jones argued that Collins regularly criticizes him at events where he is allowed to go second.

“No, we were told he goes first and I go second,” Jones insisted. “I’m sorry this happened, but I don’t play games like that.” Before leaving the event, he claimed that the organizers “changed the rules”.

“Former Democrat Vernon Jones – now a Trump-backed nominee in Georgia’s 10th District – walks out of a Jackson County GOP event last night…because he was crazy about the speaking order,” Bluestein wrote. Sunday, tweeting the brief clip.

After receiving his endorsement from the former president in February, Jones tweeted that he was considering filing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris if elected to the House of Representatives. He also said he would vote for Trump to become Speaker of the House.

“On day one in Congress, I will be filing articles of impeachment against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for betrayal of the public trust,” Jones tweeted on Feb. 9. “Then I will vote for President Trump to be president and invite my colleagues to join me. It’s time to throw out the old playbook.”

Some Trump allies have repeatedly floated the idea of ​​Trump becoming Speaker of the House if Republicans manage to regain control of the lower house of Congress after the 2022 midterm elections. Although House speakers have traditionally been chosen from among the elected members of the legislature, the Constitution technically allows anyone receiving a majority of votes from members of the House to be chosen.

Republican Vernon Jones walked out of an event Saturday in Georgia after expressing frustration with the speaking order. Above, Jones addresses a crowd at a rally featuring former President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Trump praised Jones in a February endorsement video uploaded to Rumble. “He is an American fighter first, who will never back down from the establishment or the radical left,” he said.

Jones responded with his own statement: “I’m proud to have the approval, confidence, and support of President Trump as I seek to represent the people of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District,” he told Reuters. ‘era. “The America First movement is alive and well!

Newsweek reached out to Jones’ campaign for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

